Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Twitter review: 'Blockbuster loading' - Moviegoers hail Silambarasan TR aka Simbu's film

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu/Twitter

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Twitter review: After bestowing us with the blockbuster Maanaadu, which earned over Rs 100 crores, Silambarasan TR is back with his next release, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. The film is directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. This two-part explosive action entertainer film's first half, The Kindling was released in the theatres today, September 15.

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu's trailer triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs. Now, the film seems to have opened to positive reviews. On social media, viewers who watched the early morning shows of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu have shared their opinion of the film, most of which suggest that the film would be a blockbuster hit.



"#VTK 1st half reviews are BANGER Blockbuster on cards!!!! @SilambarasanTR_#VendhuThanindhathuKaadu #SilambarasanTR #VTKFDFS," wrote a Twitter user. "#VendhuThanindhathuKaadu review:

A solid flick from #GVM #SilamabarasanTR's lifetime role! Outstanding performance Staging & Narrative is a huge plus to make this 3 hrs runtime very engaging Worthu ra elai #VTKREVIEW #VTK," tweeted a fan. "#VendhuThanindhathuKaadu REVIEW. SIMBU BEST ACTING. APPU KUTTY Perf. SIDDHI IDANI GOOD. AR RAHMAN MUSIC IS BIG PLUS. 1st Half Too good No Lags. Few Lags In 2nd Half. Jaffer Sadiq Scenes Are Lit CLIMAX GOOD. FIGHT SCENES OVER ALL ITS BLOCKBUSTER MOVIE. RATING : 3.75/5," a movie buff tweeted.

Check out some Twitter reviews below:

#VendhuThanindhathuKaadu REVIEW .



SIMBU BEST ACTING. APPU KUTTY Perf. SIDDHI IDANI GOOD. AR RAHMAN MUSIC IS BIG PLUS.

1st Half Too good No Lags. Few Lags In 2nd Half. Jaffer Sadiq Scenes Are Lit CLIMAX GOOD. FIGHT SCENES



OVER ALL ITS BLOCKBUSTER MOVIE.



RATING : 3.75/5 pic.twitter.com/1jSm52p5mG — Hd Updates Movies (@HdUpdatesMovie1) September 15, 2022

#VendhuThanindhathuKaadu review:

A solid flick from #GVM #SilamabarasanTR's life time role! Outstanding performance Staging & Narrative is a huge plus to make this 3 hrs runtime very engaging

Worthu ra elai #VTKREVIEW #VTK pic.twitter.com/Tsd9e2V4QS September 15, 2022

The trailer of this eagerly awaited crime thriller entertainer had garnered a whopping 12.83 million views on YouTube in 24 hours after being released. Moreover, it is the 3rd most viewed trailer in the Kollywood film industry.

The clip was terrific and shows Silambarasan TR as Muthu, who hails from a village to find his identity and has risen in the streets to become a gangster. Simbu rightly proves his prowess as a versatile actor as we see him in multiple phases of Muthu. Gautham Vasudev's voice narrates Muthu's routeway into the Mumbai underworld and offers a standpoint about him.The trailer has already been trending on social media platforms, grabbing the attention of acclaimed film critics like Taran Adarsh, who tweeted, "Silambarasan TR: Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu trailer garners praise... Trailer of Tamil film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, starring Silambarasan TR and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, is amongst the most viewed trailers in recent times..."

Meanwhile, when Silambarasan, who plays the lead character Muthu in the film, recently spoke to the media, he said, "When director Gautham Menon and writer Jeyamohan discussed this story, Jeyamohan sir initially suggested to Gautham Menon that the lead character be played by a newcomer and not me." "I asked Gautham Menon, what was the reason the character was not being given to me. He said that writer Jeyamohan had told him that this was a real life story and that if I was brought into it, there was a chance that the people would see it as Simbu's story and not the character's story.

"I told Gautham, 'I will transform myself for this role. I will come back to you. Please do a photoshoot of me then and show Jeyamohan sir the pictures. Ask him to see it and then decide.'" "I took it as a challenge to transform myself into a 19-year-old by losing weight as I wanted to make use of a wonderful opportunity that had come my way to make something distinctly unique," the actor said.

The actor disclosed that he sports three different looks in the film and that he had to first lose a lot of weight to play a 19-year-old and then had to add on three kilos to get the second look. Simbu had to then add another three more kilos to get the third look.