Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu star Silambarasan TR aka Simbu reacts to boycott trend, says 'don't think audiences...'

Silambarasan TR aka Simbu's latest theatrical release Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu has released in theatres on Thursday, September 15.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 02:31 PM IST

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu star Silambarasan TR aka Simbu reacts to boycott trend, says 'don't think audiences...'
Silambarasan TR/Instagram

Silambarasan Thesingu Rajendar, who is nicknamed Simbu, has had his latest film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, a crime drama released in cinemas on September 15, and the Tamil film has opened to a great response among the moviegoers who are already terming it as a blockbuster.

In a recent interview, the actor, who made his debut in Kollywood aka Tamil cinema as a child actor in the 1980s and 90s, reacted to the ongoing boycott trend against several films in Indian cinema and added that audiences should not be blamed as they won't boycott a good film.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Silambarasan TR said, "I’m always of the opinion that content always decides the fate of any movie. I don’t think audiences should be blamed because they won’t boycott a good film. If they like a movie, they’ll make sure it runs well. At the same, audiences have all the right to reject bad content and we have no say in it."

The actor further cited the example of Dhanush and Nithya Menen starrer Thiruchitrambalam which grossed more than Rs 100 crore at the box office and added, "I was really happy with the recent success of Thiruchitrambalam because audiences proved that when you give them good content, they’ll celebrate it."

Talking about Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, it is Simbu's third collaboration with the director Gautham Vasudev Menon after the two romantic films Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa and Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada, released in 2010 and 2016 respectively. The music for the 2022 gangster action drama has been composed by A. R. Rahman, marking the third collaboration between the trio of the actor, filmmaker and music director.

READ | Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Twitter review: 'Blockbuster loading' - Moviegoers hail Silambarasan TR aka Simbu's film

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is planned as a two-part film with Part 1: The Kindling hitting theatres on Thursday. Apart from Simbu, the crime drama also stars Siddhi Idnani, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Siddique, and Neeraj Madhav in prominent roles.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Ferrari, Bentley and other exotic cars owned by Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Lalit Modi, take a look
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Oppo F21s Pro launched in India: Price, Features and Specifications
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.