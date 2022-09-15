Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu star Silambarasan TR aka Simbu reacts to boycott trend, says 'don't think audiences...'

Silambarasan TR/Instagram

Silambarasan Thesingu Rajendar, who is nicknamed Simbu, has had his latest film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, a crime drama released in cinemas on September 15, and the Tamil film has opened to a great response among the moviegoers who are already terming it as a blockbuster.

In a recent interview, the actor, who made his debut in Kollywood aka Tamil cinema as a child actor in the 1980s and 90s, reacted to the ongoing boycott trend against several films in Indian cinema and added that audiences should not be blamed as they won't boycott a good film.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Silambarasan TR said, "I’m always of the opinion that content always decides the fate of any movie. I don’t think audiences should be blamed because they won’t boycott a good film. If they like a movie, they’ll make sure it runs well. At the same, audiences have all the right to reject bad content and we have no say in it."

The actor further cited the example of Dhanush and Nithya Menen starrer Thiruchitrambalam which grossed more than Rs 100 crore at the box office and added, "I was really happy with the recent success of Thiruchitrambalam because audiences proved that when you give them good content, they’ll celebrate it."

Talking about Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, it is Simbu's third collaboration with the director Gautham Vasudev Menon after the two romantic films Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa and Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada, released in 2010 and 2016 respectively. The music for the 2022 gangster action drama has been composed by A. R. Rahman, marking the third collaboration between the trio of the actor, filmmaker and music director.



Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is planned as a two-part film with Part 1: The Kindling hitting theatres on Thursday. Apart from Simbu, the crime drama also stars Siddhi Idnani, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Siddique, and Neeraj Madhav in prominent roles.