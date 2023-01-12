Varisu box office collection day one: Vijay's film wins Pongal clash against Thunivu with pan-India gross of Rs 28 crore

Varisu is a family drama that stars Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay has made a smashing start to 2023 with his film Varisu emerging on top in the high-octane Pongal clash against Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu. Even as Thunivu collected more in Tamil Nadu, Varius raked in a higher amount nationally, courtesy Vijay’s stardom outside his home state.

Varisu is a family drama-cum-action thriller, which sees Vijay play a young man returning to aid his family at a difficult time as a business rival is trying to harm them. The film marks Telugu filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally’s Tamil-language debut. The film, which released on January 11, also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Prakash Raj. It had earned Rs 11 crore in advance booking for day one.

Although it has received mixed to positive critical response, fans have praised the film, calling it a ‘blockbuster’. As per trade tracker Sacnilk, the film has minted around Rs 28.50 crore gross nationally, beating the Rs 26-crore collection of Thunivu.

In Tamil Nadu, Thunivu is ahead with earnings of Rs 18 crore gross as opposed to Rs 17 crore for Varisu. But the Vijay film has beaten the Ajith-starrer in every territory outside their home state. In North India, Varisu earned Rs 1 crore on its opening day as opposed to Thunivu’s Rs 50 lakhs. The films' combined gross national collection for Wednesday is expected to cross Rs 50 crore, a huge number for the industry.

Trade experts predict the film will buil strongly over the five-day extended Pongal weekend and may end up earning somewehre between Rs 75-80-crore in the period. Better critical reviews may have pushed the number higher but praise of Vijay’s screen presence may just do the trick for the film, which heavily relies on the actor’s stardom and crowd pull. The release of the Hindi and Telugu-dubbed versions on Friday is expected to help the film a bit as well.