Varisu Twitter review: Viewers praise Vamshi’s direction, Vijay’s screen presence, say film is ‘all-time blockbuster'

Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu has not just started off well at the box office but even touched the audience’s hearts, it seems. Upon the film’s release, viewers and fans of the actor flooded Twitter with their reviews of the film and they are largely positive. Varisu also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Prakash Raj.

The film is a family drama-cum-action thriller, which sees Vijay play a young man returning to aid his family at a difficult time as a business rival is trying to harm them. The film marks Telugu filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally’s Tamil-language debut. It released on January 11 on the Pongal extended weekend, clashing with Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu.

Sharing a short clip of a song from the theatre, a fan wrote, “#Varisu Good family entertainer a Few dip in second half but Vamshi easily know how to crack or engage the audience in every 10 min. Liked it ATBB (all-time blockbuster) loading for Vijay.” Another fan ehoed the sentiment as they shared a clip of Vijay’s entry scene on Twitter, writing alongside, “#Varisu A neat family entertainer with pakka #ThalapathyVijay @actorvijay Mass Mannerism.”

There was a lot of praise for director Vamshi Paidipally and how he adapted to the Tamil filmmaking style so smoothly. “Vamsi knows he doesn't have anything new to tell but has definitely studied Vijay's strength and the connect he has with his audience. Was surprised to see a Telugu director cracking all his vintage elements, upon which the film is built,” wrote a fan.

Fans of Vijay added that the film proves he is at the peak of his performance. The actor has given successive box office hits for the last eight years. One fan tweeted, “His performance and screen presence in #Varisu proves that he is in peak of it's career.”

Varisu is projected to register a strong opening day at the box office. Early estimates say the film may earn Rs 25 crore nett on day one across India and over Rs 40 crore gross worldwide. The number isn’t as high as some of Vijay’s other recent films but still good considering the clash with Thunivu reduced Varisu’s screen count. Reports have said that positive response to the film has led to theatres mulling increasing its screen count from Thursday.