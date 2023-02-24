Search icon
Urfi Javed goes bolder in pink hair, gold bralet, transparent catsuit in new shoot; netizens call her 'desi Lady Gaga'

Urfi Javed has gone bolder and crazier with a new photoshoot where she has dyed her hair pink and posed for six desigers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 02:45 PM IST

Urfi Javed in her latest magazine shoot

Urfi Javed has yet again pushed the boundaries of boldness with an all new magazine shoot that has her adorning the designs of six different fashion designers. The clothes range from outlandish transparent catsuit to a very-Urfi-like breastplate bralet. What caught netizens’ eye, though, are her bright pink hair in the shoot.

Urfi shot for Dirty Magazine recently and the publication shred the cover pictures on social media on Friday afternoon. The shoot sees Urfi collaborate with six different designers, who ‘and dress her in a mix of custom and couture pieces’. Calling the pieces, Urfi-approved, the caption said they ‘perfectly reflected her personality’.

The designers include Rahul Mishra, Anamika Khanna, Suhani Parekh, Akshat Bansal, and Anaita Shroff Adajania. Among the most striking of the pieces was a gold bralet designed by Suhani Parekh. The description said, “Uorfi wanted to wear a breastplate, a style she had tried to make herself without success. Enter @misho_designs, who reworked her metal bustier into this disconnected gold bralet, worn with piles of classic Misho jewellery.”

The story mentioned how Akshat Bansal is the first designer whoseclothes Urfi bought. They designed for her a transparent metal mesh catsuit with one power shoulder and one exposed breast, worn with thigh-high boots.

Reacting to the shoot, an Instagram user wrote, “Urfi is the desi Lady Gaga.” Many praised her with comments like, “She always pushes the boundaries of what is bold.” But others felt the shoot was pushing it too far. “You call this fashion? Who would wear these,” read one comment.

Urfi had recently turned muse for Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, posing in one of their silk sarees. The model had recalled a time when leading designers had refused to work with her. “No designers would give me clothes which is why I started making my own. Abu Sandeep have changed that for me,” Urfi had written.

