Urfi Javed slays in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla silk saree, recalls when designers refused to work with her

Urfi Javed in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla design/Instagram

Urfi Javed, who gained fame after appearing in Bigg Boss OTT, is known for her unique and bold fashion sense. The one who never fails to entertain her audience with her fashion choices has yet again surprised them. Urfi, or Uorfi, always stuns her audience by carrying herself in clothes made from plastic to shear net. But this time, popular fashion designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla have dressed the actress-model.

On Tuesday, February 21, Urfi Javed posted a stunning photo of her in Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's outfit. She looked all dazzling and royal wearing a hand-embroidered silk tulle saree designed by the duo. Showing her excitement and happiness for the same, she captioned the post "I am thrilled to be dressed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. They are masters of what they do and have made me feel all the more empowered with their acceptance of who lam. No designers would give me clothes which is why I started making my own. Abu Sandeep have changed that for me."

Meanwhile, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, the pioneer of converted courtiers and high fashion in India, also posted pictures of Javed's photoshoot and wrote, "Love her or hate her, you cannot ignore her. Uorfi Javed radiates pure panache in a hand-embroidered silk tulle saree. Sparkling with crystals and sequins in silver and gold, her intricate garment is from the all-new 'Dazzle Collection'. By dressing Uorfi, Abu Sandeep represent her essence as an individual - one that continues to shine no matter what."

The actress, who was most recently seen in Splitsvilla X4, thanked the designers on her Instagram story and said, "Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla are literally the sweetest, the first designers who showed interest in me, so grateful to them." Although she mostly gets trolled for her bizarre outfits, this time the netizens came in support of her and appreciated her success.



