TVF Pitchers Season 2: Naveen Kasturia, Jitendra Kumar starrer web series to return on THIS date

The second season of the highly successful TVF Pitchers is finally back with its second season after seven years.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 05:40 PM IST

TVF Pitchers Season 2: Naveen Kasturia, Jitendra Kumar starrer web series to return on THIS date
TVF Pitchers/Twitter

TVF Pitchers, whose first season was one of the most successful seasons in the Indian streaming space, is finally back with its second season after seven years. With a teaser clip, the OTT platform ZEE5 announced the release date for TVF Pitchers Season 2 on Monday, December 5.

Sharing the one-minute clip, the social media handles of ZEE5 wrote, "7 years, 3 months and 5 days baad, they are finally back!". The teaser gives a teaser of the most famous scene from the first season, "Tu Beer Hai", and then cuts to the upcoming season with Abhishek Banerjee saying to Naveen Kasturia that beer has outdated now, and before the former says the punchline for the next season, the show's release date is announced as "Pitching This Xmas".

TVF Pitchers is a story of four entrepreneurs, who left their jobs to establish their own ventures and for that, they faced all the odds in their lives. It features Naveen Kasturia as Naveen Bansal, Arunabh Kumar as Yogendra Kumar Pandey, Abhay Mahajan as Sourabh Mandal, and Jitendra Kumar as Jitendra Maheshwari in lead roles. The second season of the web series will feature Ridhi Dogra, Sikander Kher, and Ashish Vidyarthi as the new entrants in TVF Pitchers 2.

The show's first season was directed by Amit Golani and written by Biswapati Sarkar, who also starred as Puneet in the two episodes. The first season had five episodes titled Tu Beer Hai, And Then There Were Four, The Jury Room, Bulb Jalega Boss, and Where Magic Happens.

The official statement from ZEE5 reads, "Season 2 of Pitchers is going to be a level up not just in terms of story but also visually. The characters have evolved and so has the world of start-ups that they have to navigate. This show has always been about offering something new to the audience and we hope to live up to the love of the fans."

