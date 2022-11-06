Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Breathe Into The Shadows 2: Naveen Kasturia opens up on working with Abhishek Bachchan in crime thriller

"When I met Abhishek on the first day of my shoot, I realized he’s completely different on-screen and off-screen", said the TVF Pitchers actor.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 03:16 PM IST

Breathe Into The Shadows 2: Naveen Kasturia opens up on working with Abhishek Bachchan in crime thriller
Naveen Kasturia/Instagram

Known for his prominent roles in web series such as TVF Pitchers and TVF Aspirants, Naveen Kasturia is a well-known name in the streaming space who made his film debut with the 2014 highly acclaimed independent comedy Sulemaani Keeda directed by Amit V Masurkar of Newton and Sherni fame.

Naveen is the new entrant in the Amazon Prime Video original series Breathe: Into The Shadows, which is set to return for its second season on November 9. The actor will be seen playing a mysterious character named Victor in the show headlined by Abhishek Bachchan.

Talking about his experience of working with the Dasvi actor, Naveen said, "When I met Abhishek on the first day of my shoot, I realized he’s completely different on-screen and off-screen. I was very nervous as to how we will pull off things smoothly because off-camera he is very easy-going, he is having fun, chilling around, but when the camera is turned on, he becomes a different personality", as quoted by Firstpost.

Kasturia, who started his career as an assistant director in Dibakar Banerjee films namely Love Sex Aur Dhokha and Shanghai, further added, "I had only seen Abhishek as J, and Avinash on-screen, but we were performing together for the first time, so I was stunned. But gradually I understood him better, and got to know that as an actor, he has an on and off button."

READ | Breathe Into The Shadows 2 actor Amit Sadh talks about his stint in Bigg Boss 1, says 'I don't have any grudges'

Apart from Abhishek and Naveen, the psychological crime thriller features Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher, and Ivana Kaur in prominent roles. Produced by Abundantia Entertainment, all the eight episodes in the second season are directed by Mayank Sharma.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kriti Sanon poses in front of Eiffel Tower, Disneyland on her French family vacation, see viral photos
Diwali 2022: Thank God vs Ram Setu, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil vs Shivaay, biggest box office clashes during festive weekend
Meet Mahatma Gandhi's namesake, the 30-year-old footballer plying his trade in Brazil
Sara Ali Khan looks exquisite in bold golden dress, fans say 'you've raised the temperature'
Final over thrillers to epic comebacks- ICC names top 5 best matches of T20 World Cup so far
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indore: Alleged kidnapping bid caught on camera, woman cries for help inside car
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.