Bhediya actor Abhishek Banerjee is Amitabh Bachchan's fan, calls his Pataal Lok character a tribute to Big B

Abhishek even revealed that his famous character Hatoda Tyagi was a tribute to the megastar's iconic character Vijay from Deewaar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 04:10 PM IST

Abhishek Banerjee-Amitabh Bachchan

Abhishek Banerjee has become the dark horse of Bollywood. His impressive acting chops usually make him a scene-stealer. Starting out his journey as a casting director to actor, Banerjee has come a long way. The Bhediya star does consider megastar Amitabh Bachchan as his idol, and he openly expressed his admiration for Big B. 

While speaking to an entertainment portal, Abhishek said, "I've learned humour from him, I've learned action from him. I've learned intensity from him, and I still learn from him." He further added that whenever he's in doubt, he watches a Bachchan movie, and gets motivated. "I go on sets and I try to do my best. He has been one of my biggest inspirations throughout my childhood, adulthood and acting career,” the actor said. 

Stree actor further added that he wanted to do something that Amitabh did in Deewar. Explaining the character Vijay, he stated that the angst in Vijay in Deewar is what he wants to play. "I hope I get the opportunity to play that kind of role in my lifetime," Abhishek added. That's the kind of role Banerjee always wanted, as Vijay's angst is something which is really attractive and he wants to recreate it. 

Abhishek got his breakthrough role by playing Hathoda aka Vishal Tyagi in Pataal Lok. The actor revealed that his character was a tribute to his idol. "The silence, the aggression, that was my way of doing it. But it comes from a lot of angst, Vishal Tyagi Ke Andar bhot angst hai." 
 
On the work front, Abhishek was recently seen as a lead in Nazar Andaaz. He will be seen in the Nikhil Nagesh Bhat directorial, Apurva, in which, he will be sharing the screen with Tara Sutaria, Dhairya Karwa, and Rajpal Yadav. Banerjee will also be seen in Rana Naidu, Dream Girl 2. 

CBSE Board exam 2023: Delhi government announces Pre-board exam dates for CBSE class 10, 12
