DNA Exclusive: Abhishek Banerjee reveals difference between his characters in 'Paatal Lok' and 'Kaali 2'

Abhishek Banerjee left an impressive mark with his stint as Hathoda Tyagi in Amazon Prime Video's Paatal Lok. Now he is seen playing the role of Jin Liang in ZEE5's bilingual show Kaali 2. Talking about both the shows, the actor hardly had any dialogues in Paatal Lok and his Kaali 2 character is exactly opposite of that. The year is going on a good note for Abhishek especially on digital platforms.

Now during an Exclusive interaction, when Abhishek was asked about the difference between Paatal Lok and Kaali 2, the talented actor stated, "I am a little nervous about this character as many of my fans and friends told me that we want to see more of you and we wanted some more lines from you in Pataal Lok so I think that will be sorted out in Kaali 2 because Jin Liang talks a lot."

He further shared, "He is a storyteller and he doesn't believe in keeping quiet at all and I think that's what is different about him. I mostly feel that when people talk a lot, they are not intimidating but Jin Liang talks a lot and he is still intimidating and he is very very dangerous."

Talking about Kaali 2, the show stars Paoli Dam as Kaali, who plays the role of a helpless mother struggling to save her. It also stars Rahul Banerjee, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Abhishek Banerjee and Vidya Malvade will be seen in other important roles.

The thriller show streamed on ZEE5 from May 29, 2020.