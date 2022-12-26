Trisha Krishnan REACTS after producer Dil Raju says Thalapathy Vijay is bigger star than Ajith Kumar

Credit: Ajith Kumar, Thunivu, Thalapathy Vijay/Instagram

Ajith Kumar starrer Thunivu and Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu are all set to lock horns as they are releasing during Pongal 2023. Meanwhile, producer Dil Raju compared the two stars after which their fans started debating.

Now actress Trisha Krishnan talked about the same and shared her views, she stated, “I personally don’t believe in the numbers game. It is just a tag attached to your last film. If your last film does well, you’re considered number 1. If you don’t have a release for a while, there’ll be someone else in that position."

The actress further mentioned that she can not choose anyone between Ajith Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay. She stated, “Even before I started working, they’ve been around as veterans. We watch their films as an audience. If you pick a person from the theatre, they’re watching their films for the joy of watching. Even though they have fan clubs, I think this numbers game is something we started. Both are very big superstars. How can I say who’s bigger.”

For the unversed, a few days ago, Dil Raju claimed Thalapthy Vijay is a bigger star in Tamil Nadu than Ajith Kumar. He stated one can request producer Udhayanidhi Stalin to give more screens for Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu as he is more popular than Ajith’s Thunivu.

Later, netizens slammed him for his mean comment on stardom. Later, as per Deccan Chronicle, he said his words were ‘misconstrued and that this is just a small chunk from a long interview'. He stated, “I am a lover of cinema and I have made 50 films. I made a reference to Vijay garu and Ajith garu only in the context of the theater's issue but the essence was not taken and instead something else was blown out of all proportions.”

