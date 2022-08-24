Jawan: Thalapathy Vijay joins Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee's film, leaked photo goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan-Thalapathy Vijay/File photos

Jawan is one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema as Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a full-fledged action avatar in Atlee's next film scheduled to release on June 2, 2023. The film has got even bigger as Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay has also joined SRK as visible in the leaked photo from the film sets which is going viral on the internet.

This leaked photo confirms the earlier rumours of Vijay making his cameo in the film. Earlier, it was reported that the Beats star has agreed to do so without charging even a single penny for the same. Well, the remuneration part shouldn't come as a surprise since Atlee has given three blockbusters to Vijay namely Theri, Mersal, and Bigil.

Vijay Sethupathi, who enthralled the audience with his sensation performance as the antagonist Santhanam in the Tamil blockbuster Vikram starring Kamal Haasan and Fahadh Faasil, will be essay the negative role in Jawan. The actor's publicist confirmed the news on Twitter earlier this month.

Deepika Padukone will also be seen playing a pivotal cameo in the actioner. It is reported that Shah Rukh Khan will feature in a double role as a father and son, and the Gehraiyaan actress plays the senior SRK's wife and will be seen in the film’s flashback sequences.



Since the first look of Shah Rukh was released in a bandaged face, Jawan has created excitement among the audience. A pan-India release, the Atlee directorial will be released on June 2 next year in five languages namely Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Pathaan and Dunki also next year.