Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Jawan: Thalapathy Vijay joins Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee's film, leaked photo goes viral

Check out the leaked photo from the Jawan sets showing Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay together in an intense look.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 07:25 PM IST

Jawan: Thalapathy Vijay joins Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee's film, leaked photo goes viral
Shah Rukh Khan-Thalapathy Vijay/File photos

Jawan is one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema as Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a full-fledged action avatar in Atlee's next film scheduled to release on June 2, 2023. The film has got even bigger as Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay has also joined SRK as visible in the leaked photo from the film sets which is going viral on the internet.

This leaked photo confirms the earlier rumours of Vijay making his cameo in the film. Earlier, it was reported that the Beats star has agreed to do so without charging even a single penny for the same. Well, the remuneration part shouldn't come as a surprise since Atlee has given three blockbusters to Vijay namely Theri, Mersal, and Bigil.

Vijay Sethupathi, who enthralled the audience with his sensation performance as the antagonist Santhanam in the Tamil blockbuster Vikram starring Kamal Haasan and Fahadh Faasil, will be essay the negative role in Jawan. The actor's publicist confirmed the news on Twitter earlier this month. 

Deepika Padukone will also be seen playing a pivotal cameo in the actioner. It is reported that Shah Rukh Khan will feature in a double role as a father and son, and the Gehraiyaan actress plays the senior SRK's wife and will be seen in the film’s flashback sequences.

READ | Confirmed! Vikram star Vijay Sethupathi to be seen as baddie opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

Since the first look of Shah Rukh was released in a bandaged face, Jawan has created excitement among the audience. A pan-India release, the Atlee directorial will be released on June 2 next year in five languages namely Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Pathaan and Dunki also next year.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Jawan: Thalapathy Vijay joins Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee's film, leaked photo goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.