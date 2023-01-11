Search icon
Thunivu Twitter review: Viewers are fans of Ajith Kumar's 'charisma', praise how film merges message with entertainment

Thunivu is earning praise from Ajith fans for his performance and the film's blend of message and mass entertainment.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 04:54 PM IST

Ajith Kumar in a still from Thunivu

The Pongal extended weekend is seeing the release of two big Tamil films – Vijay’s Varisu and Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu. Both films have started on a positive note at the box office and the latter has garnered better critical reviews as well. On Twitter too, fans are applauding Thunivu and the lead star’s performance.

Thunivu is an action thriller starring Ajith as a bank robber, who takes several people at a big bank hostage. The film deals with bank scams and corruption and presents Ajith in a grey character. Fans praised how the film was able to present an entertaining story while delivering a message on greed at the same time.

Sharing a short visual of Ajith from the film, one viewer tweeted, “#Thunivu offered a gripping action thriller supported well with humor, apt supporting cast, and director’s intended social angle making its impact.” Many fans praised the film for keeoing them engaged throughout. “Movie is too good, No bore scene. Ajith dialogue and screenplay is too good,” wrote one fan.

Many fans praised the actor, who they said is back at the top of his game. Ajith’s previous film Valimai had done good business but a few fans said they were left wanting with the actor’s performance.”What we missed in Valimai , we got back in #Thunivu,” read one tweet. Praising the film, one viewer shared, “It can't be better. The entire team did it exceptionally well. Pongal treat, watch it and enjoy it.”

Thunivu has released alongside Vijay’s Varisu ahead of Pongal, a big festive time for Tamil films traditionally. The film sold tickets worth over Rs 10 crore in advance booking for the first day and is projected to earn Rs 23 crore nett in India on its opening day. In Tamil Nadu, Thunivu may beat Varisu in the all-important Pongal clash. Trade experts have predicted a Rs 150-crore Pongal extended weekend at the Tamil Nadu courtesy these two films.

