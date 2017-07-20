This is what Prabhas did to witness the reaction of the audience watching 'Baahubali: The Conclusion'

Is Prabhas watching Baahubali 2 sitting next to you?

Baahubali: The Conclusion is undoubtedly one of the greatest blockbusters Indian film industry has ever witnessed. The film garnered appreciation and love from all quarters. Baahubali as a franchise, not only gave us a film to remember but also an actor that has conquered the world with his powerful performance in Prabhas.

Prabhas dedicated complete five years of his life to the magnum opus. The actor went on a much-deserved vacation right after the release of the film, which deprived him of learning the audience's immediate reaction. While he was on his vacation, through various sources he came to know about the film's success. However, the actor was keen on experiencing the live reactions of the audience to the film and his performance. So the superstar went incognito to various local theatres.

It was a thrilling experience for the actor to witness the live reactions of the audience. He would visit various theatres to experience the reactions of each theatre. While on his break, Prabhas' family and friends informed him about the film's reactions. Therefore, on his return, whenever the actor is travelling, he takes a quick detour to near by theatres to watch the film with the audience.

Prabhas is very happy and content with the tremendous love and appreciation the film has garnered. The pan India star was widely appreciated for his sheer dedication and hard work he put into the historical action drama. Prabhas who did a double role, Amrendra and Mahendra Baahubali, had to go through vigorous training to attain perfection.

Prabhas would be next seen in his upcoming trilingual project titled Saaho. The teaser of the film has already garnered huge response.