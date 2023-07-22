This Indian actor is the most popular male star, and it’s not Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, Salman Khan

This Indian actor beat Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, Salman Khan and Allu Arjun to become the most popular male star.

Shah Rukh Khan who recently made a blockbuster comeback, Prabhas who recently launched the first glimpse of his upcoming movie Kalki 2898 AD, and Allu Arjun who impressed fans with his first look from the upcoming movie Pushpa 2 enjoys a huge fan following. However, none of them topped the list of most popular male stars.

The Indian star who beat Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, Ally Arjun, and Salman Khan to become the most popular male star is none other than Vijay. According to Ormax media, Vijay takes the first spot in the list of the most popular male stars of June 2023. The actor’s name is followed by SRK, Prabhas, and Allu Arjun.

Vijay recently impressed fans with his last release Varisu which also starred Rashmika Mandana. The action drama is helmed by Vamshi Paidipally and backed by Dil Raju, Pearl Potluri, Sireesh, and Param Potluri. The film was released on January 11 and collected Rs 297.55 crore worldwide at the box office.

Recently, the actor took the internet by storm as he released the poster of his upcoming Tamil-language movie Leo. His upcoming film is the most-awaited Tamil film and fans can’t stop praising the actor for his fierce look in the poster. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo is an action thriller also stars Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Nivin Pauly, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Mysskin.

Not only this, the actor will also be seen making a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming thriller Jawan. The movie is helmed by Atlee. Vijay and Atlee have also worked together in movies like Bigil and Nanban and the glimpse of his cameo in Jawan prevue has left fans super excited for the film. Other than him, Deepika Padukone will also be seen making a cameo in the movie.

