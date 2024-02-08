This Bollywood actress to star opposite Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Suriya in pan-India films; it's not Deepika, Alia, Katrina

After sharing screen space with Jr NTR in Devara, Janhvi Kapoor has reportedly been roped in for Ram Charan's RC 16 and Suriya-starrer Karna.

After the blockbuster success of several south Indian films recently such as RRR, KGF Chapter 2, Pushpa The Rule: Part 1 in the north Indian markets, more and more Bollywood actors are looking to collaborate with south filmmakers. This has already resulted in two major successes last year - Jawan and Animal.

Now, another Bollywood actress is set to play the leading actress in three major pan-India films. She is none other than Janhvi Kapoor, who will be seen romancing Jr NTR in Devara: Part 1. The Koratala Siva-directed pan-India film is set to release in theatres on April 5. And even before the release of Devara, there have been reports that Janhvi has bagged two more films with south Indian superstars. The first is Jr NTR's RRR co-star Ram Charan, while the other actor is the Tamil star Suriya.

A source was quoted telling Pinkvilla, "Janhvi has recently signed on for RC 16 with Ram Charan, which will be directed by Buchi Babu. The timelines of shoot are being figured out but the actress is very excited to team up with Ram Charan for the first time on a big budget pan-India film."

The Dhadak actress will also be reportedly seen playing the role of Draupadi in Suriya-starrer Karna. "Janhvi is all geared up to play the part of Draupadi in the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra-directed Karna which features Suriya in the titular role. The actress has already done multiple look tests for the part and is supremely excited to revisit one of the most powerful characters from the book of Indian epic, Mahabharata."

The source also added that the actress will soon start filming a Hindi romantic comedy in which she reunites with her Bawaal co-star Varun Dhawan. The film is being produced by Dharma Productions and directed by Shashank Khaitan. With Devara's release and the shooting of these three films set to begin in coming months, Janhvi will remain busy throughout the year.



