The Railway Men: Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon show brings to life untold stories of Bhopal gas tragedy; release date out

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

BJP's CM will be from backward class if elected to power in Telangana, says Amit Shah

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

The Railway Men: Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon show brings to life untold stories of Bhopal gas tragedy; release date out

Also starring Divyenndu and Babil Khan and bankrolled by YRF Entertainment, The Railway Men will start streaming on Netflix on November 18.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 06:27 PM IST

The streaming giant Netflix released the motion poster of its upcoming web series The Railway Men on Thursday, October 27. Set against the backdrop of the Bhopal Gas Leak, the world’s worst industrial disaster, and inspired by true stories, The Railway Men is a thrilling account of courage and a salute to humanity.

With a remarkable ensemble of actors, featuring the versatile R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, and a promising Babil Khan, the show bankrolled by YRF Entertainment will instill in you the belief that even in the darkest of days, courage can be found in the least expected corner.

The four-episode series is directed by debutant director Shiv Rawail and will start streaming on Netflix on November 18. It offers a poignant narrative of the unsung heroes - the railway employees of India, who went beyond their call of duty, trying to save the lives of hundreds of innocent citizens trapped in a helpless city.

The Railway Men is the first project from the dynamic partnership of Netflix and YRF Entertainment. This partnership aims to push the envelope of clutter-breaking entertainment by taking Indian stories to a global audience

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Talking about the Bhopal gas tragedy, in the late hours of December 2, 1984, methyl isocyanate gas leaked from a pesticide factory owned by the American Union Carbide Corporation. It was reported that more than half a million people were poisoned that night and the official death toll exceeded 5,000.

READ | Koffee With Karan 8: Ranveer Singh reveals he 'went through a lot' after his three consecutive 'major' flops

