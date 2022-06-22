Search icon
Thalapathy 66: Makers of Vijay's film Varisu drop third look poster on his birthday

On the occasion of Vijay's birthday, the actor dropped the third look poster of his film Varisu.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 07:14 PM IST

Credit: Vijay/Twitter

On the occasion of Vijay's birthday, the actor shared the third look poster of his upcoming film Varisu on his Twitter handle. The film's title Varisu means Successor or Heir in Tamil. Interestingly, the title poster has the tagline, The Boss Returns. Sri Venkateswara Creations, the production house producing the film, tweeted the title look of the film, saying The Boss returns as #Varisu.`

The unit of the film, which has Rashmika Mandanna playing the female lead, on May 26 had announced that it had concluded shooting a schedule in which several important sequences for the film had been shot and that they were super excited to start the next schedule soon.

The bilingual, which is Vijay's 66th film, is being directed by Vamshi Paidipally and co-directed by Rambabu Kongarapi. On Tuesday evening, the team released the title and the first look of the film. Apart from Vijay, Sri Venkateswara Creations, the production house producing the film, too tweeted the thrid look of the film.  Expectations from this film, which has music by Thaman, cinematography by Karthik Palani and editing by National Award winning editor K L Praveen, are huge. (with inputs from IANS)

