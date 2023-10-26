Suriya reunites with Soorarai Pottru director Sudha Kongara in Suriya 43; Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Varma join cast

Headlines

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

BJP's CM will be from backward class if elected to power in Telangana, says Amit Shah

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

10 longest running reality shows in India

10 tips to manage anxiety, fear

10 food habits that can help reverse fatty liver

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

This Padma Bhushan awardee, pan-India star worked as makeup artist in Sylvester Stallone's film, reason will shock you

Suriya reunites with Soorarai Pottru director Sudha Kongara in Suriya 43; Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Varma join cast

The first look of Suriya 43 broke the internet, and Suriya's fans have already declared the upcoming movie a 'big blockbuster loading'.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 06:11 PM IST

Suriya has reunited with his Soorarai Pottru director, Sudha Kongara for an upcoming film, and the first look announcement video has crashed the internet. On Thursday, a 44-seconder video was dropped by the makers of Suriya's upcoming film, tentatively titled Suriya 43. Apart from Suriya, the movie also stars Dulquer Salmaan, and Vijay Varma with Nazriya in pivotal roles. 

Sharing the first major asset of the film on social media, the production house 2D Entertainment called the lead cast of the film 'Rustic. Powerful. Strong.' Touted to be a period action drama, Sudha Kongara's movie will have music by GV Prakash. 

Here's the first look of the film

As soon as the video was released, several fans of Suriya declared it the next mega-blockbuster from the popular actor-director duo. A fan wrote, "Nadippin Nayakan. BLOCKBUSTER IN MAKING." Another fan wrote, "GOAT combo is back to rule the box office." One of the fans wrote, "Hearty Wishes For MASSive Comeback With #Kanguva & #Suriya43 #LEO." A netizen praised the background music used in the first look promo and wrote, "Background score is so intense."

Apart from Suriya 43, the actor will also be seen in the action-drama Kanguva. On the actor's birthday, the makers unveiled a captivating video glimpse from Kanguva. The preview introduces Suriya as a mighty, ruthless warrior on a mission. The protagonist's impressive transformation in his latest avatar left the audience spellbound. He can be seen in a braided hairdo, a huge tiger nail neckpiece, junky silver accessories, a rustic costume, and numerous body tattoos. If the clip is any hint, Suriya is all set for another memorable performance in this larger-than-life epic fantasy drama rooted in Tamil culture.

Siva is directing the forthcoming fantasy flick which is also billed as one of the most expensive projects of Suriya's career. Kanguva is expected to get a pan-Indian release in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English.

