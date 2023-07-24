Kanguva: Suriya's period fantasy drama gets a new cast member; Deets Inside

The latest preview of Kanguva shows Suriya as a mighty, ruthless warrior on a mission. His unbelievable transformation in his latest avatar left the audience spellbound.

After being roped in to play a crucial role in Pawan Kalyan starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Bobby Deol has bagged another big South project. He will be seen sharing the screen space with Suriya in the highly anticipated period drama Kanguva. In addition to this, cinematographer and actor Natty will also be seen as one of the villains in the movie. If the sources are to be believed, Kanguva is a 3D period saga that will be released in 10 languages. The makers wanted a prominent Bollywood star for the venture and picked Bobby Deol after careful consideration.

The sources added that the actor will commence filming for the drama in its next schedule which will take place in August this year. Touted to be a period fantasy drama, Kanguva will reportedly be set in two different timelines and will show protagonist Suriya in multiple avatars.

Suriya stuns as a mighty warrior

Recently, the makers unveiled a captivating video glimpse from Kanguva.

The preview introduces Suriya as a mighty, ruthless warrior on a mission. The protagonist's impressive transformation in his latest avatar left the audience spellbound. He can be seen in a braided hairdo, a huge tiger nail neckpiece, junky silver accessories, a rustic costume, and numerous body tattoos. If the clip is any hint, Suriya is all set for another memorable performance in this larger-than-life epic fantasy drama rooted in Tamil culture.

All about Kanguva

Siva is directing the forthcoming fantasy flick which is also billed as one of the most expensive projects of Suriya's career. Kanguva is expected to get a pan-Indian release in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English.

Meanwhile, Bollywood beauty Disha Patani will also be making her Tamil debut with Kanguva. According to the reports, just like Suriya, the actress will also be seen in multiple avatars in the movie, one of which is going to be a skilled warrior. The venture also enjoys a stellar star cast including Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anand Raj, Ravi Raghavendra, director KS Ravikumar, Natarajan Subramaniam, and BS Avinash. Financed by Studio Green in association with UV Creations,

Nishad Yousef and Vetri Palanisamy are the editor and the cinematographer of the flick respectively.