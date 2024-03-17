Sidhu Moosewala's mother welcomes baby boy at 58, first pic goes viral

Recently, there were rumours that Sidhu Moosewala's mother is pregnant at 58, now the late singer's father has shared a picture holding a newborn baby boy on Instagram. The first picture of the baby boy is going viral on social media.

On Sunday, Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh took to his Instagram and shared a picture holding his newborn son in his arms as he sat beside a photo of the late singer. He also penned a short note which read, "With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubdeep, the Almighty has put Shubh's younger brother in our bag. With the blessings of Waheguru, the family is healthy and thankful to all the well-wishers for their immense love (sic)."

The news came after Sidhu Moosewala's father denied the rumours of his wife being pregnant at the age of 58. Taking to his Facebook, he wrote, "We are thankful to Sidhu's fans who are concerned about our family. But we plead there are so many rumours going around about the family, they are not to be believed. Whatever news, the family will share with you all."

According to a report in Tribune, family sources confirmed to the publication that Charan Kaur underwent IVF and was successful in conceiving a baby. Netizens showered love on the newborn baby boy. One of the comments read, "Young age GOAT. Welcome brother, lots of love to you." Another wrote, "Legend is back." Another user commented, "God is so kind. God bless!" Another user commented, "welcome back Sidhu bhai."



Sidhu Moosewala was a rage among the masses and especially among the youth. The singer was shot dead on May 29, 2022, at the age of 28. He was declared dead on arrival at the Mansa Civil Hospital. He was found slumped in the driver's seat after 30 bullet shots. After his death, some of his songs were released and became a huge hit. Now, the late singer's parents have been blessed with a baby boy, 2 years after his death.

