Sidhu Moose Wala's death: Ammy Virk postpones release of Sher Bagga, says 'not in state of mind'

Ammy Virk/Instagram

Sidhu Moose Wala's shocking death on May 29 jolted the entire nation, especially the Punjabi music industry. Now, popular singer and actor Ammy Virk has postponed the release of his next film titled Sher Bagga mourning the loss of the late singer. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Ammy shared a note announcing the news and also shared a photo with Sidhu Moose Wala.

Ammy's note reads, "As a team sherbagga, we were supposed to meet you all at your nearest theaters on June 10th to celebrate the cinema. But due to extremely sad and unfortunate time, we are not in a state of mind to celebrate this art form. Therefore, we have postponed the release of #SherBagga (Further details would be shared soon.)”









Directed by Jagdeep Sidhu, Sher Bagga stars Sonam Bajwa as the main lead. The film has been backed by Ammy himself along with Daljit Thind. Deep Sehgal, Nirmal Rishi, Kaka Kautki, Baninder Bunny, Rup Khatkar, Jasneet Kaur, and Gurdiyal Singh also feature in the film in pivotal roles.

For the unversed, Ammy made his Bollywood debut in the 2021 release Bhuj: The Pride of India portraying the character of Indian Air Force officer Squadron leader Vikram Singh Baj. Released directly on Disney+ Hotstar, the film set during the 1971 Indo-Pak war also featured Ajay Devgn, Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonakshi Sinha as the main leads.



READ | Sidhu Moose Wala death: Pakistani artist Shae Gill hits back at trolls criticising her for mourning singer's demise

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants who opened fire at the acclaimed singer on May 29, near his native village in the Mansa district of Punjab, a day after his security detail was withdrawn by the Punjab government.