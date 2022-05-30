Sidhu Moose Wala death: AP Dhillon highlights dark side of Punjabi artist's life, says 'threat, negativity...'

Sidhu Moose Wala-AP Dhillon/File photos

The murder of Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala has sent shock waves across the world. People from the entertainment industry are reacting in disbelief to the death of the 28-year-old in a shooting incident. The latest to join the long list of celebrities reacting to the killing is the Brown Munde hitmaker, AP Dhillon.

The Punjabi Canadian singer took to his Instagram and shared that although Moosewala is not more with us, his legacy stays alive. Dhillon, whose Brown Munde music video featured the departed Sidhu, wrote on his Instagram Stories: "Most people will never know the extent of what you have to deal with as a Punjabi artist behind the scenes on a daily basis."

"With constant judgement, hate-filled comments, threats and negative energy directed towards people like us, who are just doing what we love", he continued.

In his tribute to Moose Wala, AP Dhillon also said: "I always admired how Sidhu was able to rise above it all. He made it look easy and stayed true to himself. Today, I am praying for his family and our community. We need to do better."







READ | Drake mourns Sidhu Moose Wala's death, shares photo of late singer with his mother



Earlier, Canadian rapper-singer Drake posted a photo of Sidhu Moose Wala with his mom in order to pay tribute to him. Sharing the photo on his Instagram story, he wrote, "RIP MOOSE @sidhu_moosewala."

In 2020, Drake made headlines when he started following Moose Wala on Instagram. The late singer, who counted Drake as one of his musical influences and followed him on social media, was a regular performer at live shows in Canada.

Sidhu was gunned down on Sunday while driving his SUV near his ancestral village in the Mansa district of Punjab, a day after his security detail was withdrawn by the Punjab government.



(With inputs from IANS)