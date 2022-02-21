Shruti Haasan shares fun pictures, videos from 'Bestseller' sets with Mithun Chakraborty, Gauahar Khan

Shruti Haasan is currently gaining accolades for her performance in the psychological thriller web series 'Bestseller'. Daughter of acting legend Kamal Haasan and Sarika Thakur, Shruti portrays the lead role of a budding author Meetu Mathur, who starts off the chain of murderous events after meeting celebrated author Tahir Wazir (Arjan Bajwa) who decides to adapt her tragic life story into his upcoming novel.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday (February 20), Shruti shared some fun pictures and videos from behind-the-sets featuring the film's cast and crew including Gauahar Khan, Mithun Chakraborty, Arjan Bajwa, Satyajeet Dubey, and others. She thanked the audience for showering their love and praises and the show's creator Siddharth P Malhotra for making her a part of the Amazon original.

For her caption, she wrote, "Thankyou for all the love on Bestseller. Memories with the team ! A big Thankyou to @siddharthpmalhotra for giving me the opportunity to play Meetu. I had the best time playing her and exploring a new story ! Watch our show on @primevideoin if you haven’t caught it yet ! #blessed #thankful #bestselleronprime."

Siddharth took to the comments section and wrote, "Thank u so so much Shruti for playing Meetu and adding life to the character and becoming the soul of the show ! Am so so happy with the love people are giving us and you too and look forward to creating many more memories together and telling many many more stories."



The producer-director made his directorial debut in 2010 with 'We Are Family' featuring Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, and Arjun Rampal in the leads and then returned eight years later with his next film 'Hichki' with Rani Mukerji leading the comedy-drama.

Shruti will be seen next in the action thriller 'Salaar' opposite the 'Baahubali' actor Prabhas. It is being shot simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu and will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.