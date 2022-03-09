'Shark Tank India': Sippline creator Rohit Warrier indirectly mocks Aman Gupta and Ashneer Grover- Watch

The series 'Shark Tank India' has changed the reality-show dynamics and lives of aspiring entrepreneurs. Even the business founder who faced rejection are minting money. Rohit Warrier, the founder of Sippline drinking shields appeared on the show and he was bashed for his product. Sharks including Aman Gupta and Ashneer Grover ridiculed Rohit's idea and mocked his product. It seems like Rohit has taken this insult as a chance to promote his product.

Since then, Warrier posted multiple reels with the intercuts of the show and project the success of his product. In one of the reels, Rohit is seen with a wireless headphone and he says, "Yeh made in China stamped in India nahi hai, yeh Bose ka QC 30 hai." In a way, he mocked Aman and his boAT's products. In another video, we see that Sippline has been getting good traction on the internet, and it's just the opposite of what Ashneer had predicted about the product.

During the show, Ashneer mocked Rohit's innovation and said, "Bhai kya kar raha hai yaar tu? Mazak hai kya? Aap kya bohot zyada peete ho kya? Matlab ye idea apke dimaag mein aya bhi kaise ki glass ko mask pehnauga?" He even called his product 'wahiyat.'

During the course of the show, not just the series but also the judges on the panel aka the Sharks became popular. One of the seven judges that became household names was Ex-BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover. Known for his brutal comments and straightforward demeanour on the show. Few days back Ashneer spoke about the flip side of the fame that came along with featuring on 'Shark Tank India'.

In a conversation with comedian Rohan Joshi, Ashneer revealed that he gets up at 3 am to delete abusive comments. He said, "Bahut gaali padti hai. Abhi bhi raat ko chhup chhup kar main 3 baje uth kar gande comments to delete maarta hoon (I get abused a lot. Even now, I get up at 3 am and sneakily delete abusive comments from my social media)."