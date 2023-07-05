Search icon
Samantha Ruth Prabhu to take a year-long break after Kushi and Citadel? Here’s why

According to reports, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has decided to take a year-long break after completing the current schedule of her upcoming movies.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 09:49 AM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently busy shooting her film Kushi and the Indian adaptation of the American web series Citadel. However, if reports are to be believed, the actress is going to take a year-long break from films after completing her current schedule. 

According to a report from India Today, a source told the news portal that Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be taking a break from films to focus on her health and said, “Samantha is currently shooting the film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. This is the film's final shooting schedule, which will be completed in two or three days. She is nearly finished with Citadel and will be free of commitments with this.” 

The source further added, “She will take a year-long break from work and will not sign any new Telugu or Bollywood films. She plans to use this time to regain her health and seek additional treatment. Samantha has returned advance payments to producers she had previously taken.”

Earlier, in 2022, Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed that she has been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Mytosis and has been seeking treatment for the same. In a recent interview, the actress also talked about her Mytosis recovery and said, “As I said earlier, there are some good days and there are some bad days. On some days, getting up from bed is difficult. And on some days, I want to fight. Slowly, the days I want to fight are becoming more. It's been three months now. I want to clarify that I am not dying anytime soon. I saw many articles saying that I have a life-threatening condition. No, I don't. It's an autoimmune condition. It's draining and tiring. I've always been a fighter and I will fight.” 

Helmed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu along with Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, and Vennela Kishore in key roles. The film is based on the Love story between an army officer and a Kashmiri girl in the mountains of Jammu and Kashmir. The romantic drama film is scheduled to release on September 1 in theatres. 

On the other hand, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen sharing the screen with Varun Dhawan in the Indian adaptation of the American web series Citadel, helmed by Raj and DK.

