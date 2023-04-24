Search icon
Samantha Ruth Prabhu takes fans on nostalgia trip, shares monochrome photo of 16-year-old self

Samantha Ruth Prabhu surprised her fans by sharing a black-and-white photo from her early teens.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 07:49 PM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu decided to give a pleasant surprise to her fans. Thus the actress shared an unseen photo of her from her early teens. On Monday, Samantha shared her monochrome photo on her Instagram story. In the photo, teenage Samantha looked charmingly cute and she revealed that the photo was taken when she was 16 years old. 

In the photo,  Samantha wore a printed short dress under a white shrug. Sharing the photo on the social networking site, Samantha captioned it, "16 year old me." 

Yesterday, Samantha took a cryptic dig on producer Chittibabu, who claimed that the actress career is over. The actress had shared a post on her Instagram Stories, which got her fans scratching their heads believing that it was a jibe at Chittibabu. In a now-deleted Instagram Story, Samantha shared a post revealing that she was searching "How do people have hair growing from ears" on Google. The answer was because of "increased testosterone." She shared the screenshot of her search along with the hashtag, "#IYKYK (If you know, you know)"

The producer also accused Samantha of trying to "gain sympathy." He said: "Every time sentiment will not work. If the role and film are good, people will watch. All these are cheap and insane acts. I wonder how Samantha who lost her heroine status suited for the role of Shakuntala. I do not have any interest in Shaakuntalam."

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in Shakuntalam. The film failed to do wonders at the box office, and it underperformed. She will next be seen with Vijay Deverakonda in romantic-drama Kushi. She will also star opposite Varun Dhawan in Citadel India. 

