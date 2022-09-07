Samantha Ruth Prabhu's father opens up about actress' divorce from Naga Chaitanya, shares unseen photo from wedding

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's father Joseph Prabhu reacted to his daughter's failed wedding, and stated, "let's start a new story."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's father has opened up about his daughter's separation from Nagarjuna's son Naga Chaitanya. As per the report in Hindustan Times, Samantha's father, Joseph Prabhu shared a throwback photo from her daughter's wedding. In the photo, Samantha and Naga was smiling along with other members of the family.

While sharing the memory, Sr Prabhu wrote, "Long long ago, there was a story. And it doesn’t exist anymore! So, let’s start a new story. And a new chapter!” He further added that Samantha and Naga's separation has affected him for a long time. However, he further added that life is too short to be bogged down. "Thanks for all your feelings. Yes, I sat down for a long time to overcome emotions. Life is too short to sit down with feelings and get bogged down.”

Here's the post

For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya got engaged in a ceremony in Hyderabad in January 2017. On October 6, 2017, they were married in Goa, first according to Hindu traditions and later on October 7 according to Christian traditions. On October 2, 2021, they issued a joint statement informing people of their split. Fans had figured out the date of his and Samantha's wedding from a tattoo on his arm: 6-10-17.

Earlier, Chaitanya spoke about his tattoo in a recent conversation with Bollywood Bubble. The actor said, “I met a few fans who've tattooed like my name and all that and they've imitated this tattoo (gesturing to his forearm). This is not something you would want to imitate. It's the day I got married. So I won't want the fans to put that. I feel really bad when they tattoo these things. It's like 'don't, things might just change. I can change the tattoo'.”

On the work front, Samantha will soon be seen in pan-India actioner Yashoda. She will be sharing the screen with Vijay Deverakonda in the rom-com Kushi.