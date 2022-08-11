Naga Chaitanya reveals his arm tattoo in morse code is his and ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu's wedding date

File Photo

Recently, Naga Chaitanya explained the significance of his arm tattoo and pleaded with his admirers not to copy it. The morse code tattoo, which features the actor's and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's wedding date, was made public by the actor. He added that he had not thought about getting the tattoo covered up after they split up.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya got engaged in a ceremony in Hyderabad in January 2017. On October 6, 2017, they were married in Goa, first according to Hindu traditions and later on October 7 according to Christian traditions. On October 2, 2021, they issued a joint statement informing people of their split. Fans had figured out the date of his and Samantha's wedding from a tattoo on his arm: 6-10-17.

Chaitanya spoke about his tattoo in a recent conversation with Bollywood Bubble. The actor said, “I met a few fans who've tattooed like my name and all that and they've imitated this tattoo (gesturing to his forearm). This is not something you would want to imitate. It's the day I got married. So I won't want the fans to put that. I feel really bad when they tattoo these things. It's like 'don't, things might just change. I can change the tattoo'.”

Asked if he has thought about changing the tattoo, the actor said, "No I haven't thought about it, it's fine." He was also asked what he would do if he runs into ex-wife Samantha today, and he replied, "Say hi, give her a hug."

With Laal Singh Chaddha, Chaitanya will soon make his Bollywood debut. Aamir Khan plays the title character in the Advait Chandan-directed Forrest Gump remake, which also includes Chaitanya as his close military comrade Balaraju. On August 11, the movie, which also stars Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh, has now released in theatres.