Meet star, who ran away from home for acting, gave first Rs 1000 crore film; not Shah Rukh, Ram Charan or Aamir

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man who made Himachal Pradesh famous for apples, American who converted to Hinduism became freedom fighter

Meet brothers who started business with Rs 5000 after schooling, built Rs 12000 crore company, own India's largest...

India's most expensive film faced several delays, producer was arrested, two crew members died, still movie earned...

UGC says Indian universities can offer admission twice a year starting from...

'No games under guise of…': Chandrababu Naidu announces new capital of Andhra Pradesh before swearing-in as CM, check

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Jitendra Kumar reacts to reports of being highest paid actor in Panchayat 3: 'Nothing good comes out of...'

Meet man who made Himachal Pradesh famous for apples, American who converted to Hinduism became freedom fighter

India's most expensive film faced several delays, producer was arrested, two crew members died, still movie earned...

9 times Hollywood actresses rocked Indian outfits

6 easy tips to protect eyes in summer

Lowest targets successfully defended in T20 World Cups

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Election In France: Why President Macron Announced Mid-Term Elections In France?

Reasi Bus Terrorist Attack: How It Happened And Who Is Behind It?

RSS Chief's Big Statement On Manipur Violence, Says Need To Resolve It On Priority

Jitendra Kumar reacts to reports of being highest paid actor in Panchayat 3: 'Nothing good comes out of...'

India's most expensive film faced several delays, producer was arrested, two crew members died, still movie earned...

Meet star, who ran away from home for acting, gave first Rs 1000 crore film; not Shah Rukh, Ram Charan or Aamir

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Meet star, who ran away from home for acting, gave first Rs 1000 crore film; not Shah Rukh, Ram Charan or Aamir

Meet actor, who ran away from home to join films, has now become a star.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Jun 11, 2024, 03:46 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Meet star, who ran away from home for acting, gave first Rs 1000 crore film; not Shah Rukh, Ram Charan or Aamir
Sathyaraj's still from Villadhi Villain (Image: Screengrab)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

From Kangana Ranaut to, there are several actors who left home to pursue their careers in films and later became superstars. One such actor, who ran away from home, and struggled for money, has now become a star. The actor we are talking about has given several blockbusters, however, he became a star with just one role. He is none other than Sathyaraj. 

Sathyaraj completed his primary school education in St Mary's Convent school, Coimbatore, and later went to Government Arts College, Coimbatore, for a Bachelor of Science degree in botany. Though he always dreamt of being an actor, his mother was against it and forbade him to join the cinema. However, despite his mother's disapproval, Sathyaraj ran away from home to enter the Tamil film industry based in Kodambakkam, Chennai.

Sivakumar vehemently criticized his interest in acting and advised him to immediately return home. Nevertheless, he remained in Chennai. Producer Maathampatty Sivakumar supported him by sending money every month. He started his career playing the role of an antagonist and went on to star in several successful films like 24 Mani Neram, Needhiyin Nizhal, Nooravathu Naal, and more. Later he switched to romantic roles and gave hits like  Chinna Thambi Periya Thambi, Jallikattu, Ganam Courtar Avargale, and Chinnappadas. 

Although Sathyaraj was already a star, however, his performance in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali as Katappa made him a superstar. The role made him more popular than some of the other superstars like Prabhas, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and others. With Baahubali 2, the actor became the first to give a Rs 1000 crore blockbuster. 

Baahubali-The Begning was a huge box office hit collecting over Rs 600 crore at the box office worldwide, However, the second part broke several box office records after collecting Rs 1788.06 crore worldwide at the box office and Rs 1030 crore in India. It became the first ever Indian film to earn Rs 1000 crore at the box office, thus creating a new benchmark. 

Apart from Sathyaraj, the film also starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, and Nassar along with others in key roles. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, set in medieval India, the film follows the sibling rivalry between Amarendra Baahubali and Bhallaladeva; the latter conspires against the former and has him killed by Kattappa. Years later, Amarendra's son returns to avenge his death.

Meanwhile, Sathyaraj is currently winning hearts with his performance in the horror-comedy Munjya. Also starring Sharvari Wagh, Abhay Verma, and Mona Singh in key roles, the film is part of the horror verse and the fourth film in the horror verse after Stree, Rohi, and Bhediya. The film opened to a positive response from the audience and is having its dream run at the box office. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who founded Rs 2300 crore liquor firm, supplies to over 80 countries, his net worth is…

Ahmedabad to Mumbai journey to get faster, Vande Bharat to cut time by...

PM Modi's big plans for central government employees under NPS, may offer 50%…

Watch: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spotted on coffee date ahead of India vs Pak T20 World Cup match

Watch: Neha Kakkar gives befitting reply to trolls, calls Tony Kakkar 'supreme talent', says 'will change my name if...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement