Meet star, who ran away from home for acting, gave first Rs 1000 crore film; not Shah Rukh, Ram Charan or Aamir

From Kangana Ranaut to, there are several actors who left home to pursue their careers in films and later became superstars. One such actor, who ran away from home, and struggled for money, has now become a star. The actor we are talking about has given several blockbusters, however, he became a star with just one role. He is none other than Sathyaraj.

Sathyaraj completed his primary school education in St Mary's Convent school, Coimbatore, and later went to Government Arts College, Coimbatore, for a Bachelor of Science degree in botany. Though he always dreamt of being an actor, his mother was against it and forbade him to join the cinema. However, despite his mother's disapproval, Sathyaraj ran away from home to enter the Tamil film industry based in Kodambakkam, Chennai.

Sivakumar vehemently criticized his interest in acting and advised him to immediately return home. Nevertheless, he remained in Chennai. Producer Maathampatty Sivakumar supported him by sending money every month. He started his career playing the role of an antagonist and went on to star in several successful films like 24 Mani Neram, Needhiyin Nizhal, Nooravathu Naal, and more. Later he switched to romantic roles and gave hits like Chinna Thambi Periya Thambi, Jallikattu, Ganam Courtar Avargale, and Chinnappadas.

Although Sathyaraj was already a star, however, his performance in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali as Katappa made him a superstar. The role made him more popular than some of the other superstars like Prabhas, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and others. With Baahubali 2, the actor became the first to give a Rs 1000 crore blockbuster.

Baahubali-The Begning was a huge box office hit collecting over Rs 600 crore at the box office worldwide, However, the second part broke several box office records after collecting Rs 1788.06 crore worldwide at the box office and Rs 1030 crore in India. It became the first ever Indian film to earn Rs 1000 crore at the box office, thus creating a new benchmark.

Apart from Sathyaraj, the film also starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, and Nassar along with others in key roles. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, set in medieval India, the film follows the sibling rivalry between Amarendra Baahubali and Bhallaladeva; the latter conspires against the former and has him killed by Kattappa. Years later, Amarendra's son returns to avenge his death.

Meanwhile, Sathyaraj is currently winning hearts with his performance in the horror-comedy Munjya. Also starring Sharvari Wagh, Abhay Verma, and Mona Singh in key roles, the film is part of the horror verse and the fourth film in the horror verse after Stree, Rohi, and Bhediya. The film opened to a positive response from the audience and is having its dream run at the box office.

