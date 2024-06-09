Twitter
Deepika Padukone's intense look in new Kalki 2898 AD poster impresses Ranveer Singh, fans call her 'queen of Bollywood'

The trailer of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan-starrer Kalki 2898 AD releases on June 10.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 09, 2024, 03:01 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Deepika Padukone's intense look in new Kalki 2898 AD poster impresses Ranveer Singh, fans call her 'queen of Bollywood'
Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD-Ranveer Singh
Featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in the leading roles, Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most-awaited films in Indian cinema. The first visuals from the si-fi action drama have captivated the audience and its trailer is set to be launched at a grand event on June 10.

A day ahead of its trailer launch, Deepika Padukone shared her new poster from the film. The actress's intense look with light showers in the background has piqued interest about her character. Along with sharing the poster, Deepika wrote, "The hope begins with her." Her husband and actor Ranveer Singh was the first one to comment as he wrote, "B O O M stunner!", with a fire emoji.

Deepika's fans also chimed in the comments section and showered their love on the actress. One of them called her, "Queen is Bollywood", while another wrote, "Damn furious". "Her poster increased my excitement to the film, her aura is something else. I hope team Kalki will utilise her potential fully in the film as an actor & her role will be worth watching", read another comment.

Kalki 2898 AD is touted to be the most expensive film in Indian cinema with a whopping budget of Rs 600 crore. The Nag Ashwin directorial, produced by his father-in-law C. Aswani Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies, releases in cinemas on June 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

READ | Meet actress, who was born in Europe, came to India to follow Osho, became overnight star after hit item song, is now...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
