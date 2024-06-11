2024 Yamaha Fascino S with ‘Answer Back’ feature launched, price starts at Rs…

Matte Red and Matte Black colour options of Yamaha Fascino S are available at Rs 93,730 (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Dark Matte Blue colour model is priced at Rs 94,530.

India Yamaha Motor has launched the new Fascino S model with an ‘Answer Back’ feature. The scooter model is now available in the Matte Red and Matte Black color shades, along with the Dark Matte Blue colour option. The highlight of the 2024 Fascino S model is the ‘Answer Back’ function. The feature can be used by the customers through Yamaha’s mobile Application called ‘Yamaha Scooter Answer Back’.

By pressing the answer back button within the application, the riders can easily locate their scooter. It responds by activating both left and right indicators along with a horn sound for approximately two seconds. The Application can be installed easily from Google Playstore/App Store.

Fascino S model continues to feature Yamaha’s BS VI compliant, air-cooled, fuel-injected (Fi), 125 cc Blue Core hybrid engine with Smart Motor Generator (SMG), enabling “Silent Start” of the engine, and delivering “Power Assist” performance. The model is also equipped with an advanced automatic Stop and Start System (SSS) including Normal Mode and Traffic Mode.

Matte Red and Matte Black colour options of Yamaha Fascino S are available at Rs 93,730 (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Dark Matte Blue colour model is priced at Rs 94,530.