Meet brothers who started business with Rs 5000 after schooling, built Rs 12000 crore company, own India's largest...

After finishing school Soundararajan started by growing vegetables. Later, he worked for an agriculture pump company in Hyderabad. He then returned to join his brother's business, where they sold chicken to farmers.

Rags-to-riches stories make one believe in the power of unwavering effort and spirit. One motivational success story is of B Soundararajan and GB Sundararajan, two of India's richest poultry farmers.

After finishing school Soundararajan started by growing vegetables. Later, he worked for an agriculture pump company in Hyderabad. He then returned to join his brother's business, where they sold chicken to farmers.

Thereafter, the brothers established their poultry business in 1984 with an investment of Rs 5000. Their first poultry farm was in Udumalaipettai, 72 km from Coimbatore.

Over the next 7 years, 40 farmers joined them. Their earnings crossed Rs 7 crore. Suguna Chicken soon became a famous brand name in Tamil Nadu.

They diversified and elevated their business despite having no business background or education. In FY 2021, their turnover was Rs 9,155.04 crore. In FY 2020, their company's worth was Rs 8739 crore. In FY 2021, their turnover was Rs 358.89 crore. Last year, the company had a staggering turnover of Rs 12,000 crore.

After four decades, they established India's largest poultry business with an annual turnover of Rs 12000 crore.

Currently, their company, Suguna Foods employs 40000 farmers from over 15000 villages in 18 states. B Soundararajan is the chairman, while his son Vignesh is the managing director of the company.



