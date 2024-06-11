Twitter
Jitendra Kumar reacts to reports of being highest paid actor in Panchayat 3: 'Nothing good comes out of...'

Here's what Jitendra Kumar has to say about the reports of him being the highest-paid actor in the third season of Panchayat.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 11, 2024, 04:51 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

The third season of the much-loved show Panchayat was released recently in the last week of May. Ahead of its release, there were reports that Jitendra Kumar, who plays the Panchayat Secretary Abhishek Tripathi, was the highest-paid actor with the earnings of Rs 70,000 per episode making his total fees from Panchayat 3 to be Rs 5.6 lakhs.

Now, in a latest interview, Jitendra Kumar has reacted to such reports and said that it's really unfair to discuss someone's salary. Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actor said, "Well, I think discussing somebody’s salary and financial matters is really unfair. Nothing good comes out of the discussion, and it’s not even fruitful. So, I think one should avoid falling for any such rumours, they should not be a thing."

The actor also shared how Panchayat's success has affected his life as he added, "As an actor, the show has changed a lot of things for me. When your show becomes such a massive hit, and gets love from all quarters, it comes with more opportunities to better films, work on better scripts and work with interesting filmmakers. But when it comes to my personal life, not much has changed. I have just included minimal changes in my life to make it more comfortable."

Created by The Viral Fever aka TVF for Amazon Prime Video, Panchayat also stars Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa in the leading roles. The show, directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar, is set in a village named Phulera in Uttar Pradesh. 

READ | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol refused to work with Shah Rukh Khan in this National Award-winning film

