Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IMD weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to witness heatwave till June 16, maximum temperature to go up to…

2024 Yamaha Fascino S with ‘Answer Back’ feature launched, price starts at Rs…

'Coalition leaders will...': AAP leader Atishi makes big statement on Modi 3.0 cabinet

Plane carrying Malawi Vice President, nine others, goes missing; search operation underway

Shatrughan Sinha breaks his silence on rumours of Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding with Zaheer Iqbal: ‘Aajkal ke bacche…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IMD weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to witness heatwave till June 16, maximum temperature to go up to…

2024 Yamaha Fascino S with ‘Answer Back’ feature launched, price starts at Rs…

Election In France: Why President Macron Announced Mid-Term Elections In France?

Top Indian mathematicians and their contributions

Foods that become more nutritious when boiled

7 reptiles with unique hunting methods

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Election In France: Why President Macron Announced Mid-Term Elections In France?

Reasi Bus Terrorist Attack: How It Happened And Who Is Behind It?

RSS Chief's Big Statement On Manipur Violence, Says Need To Resolve It On Priority

Shatrughan Sinha breaks his silence on rumours of Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding with Zaheer Iqbal: ‘Aajkal ke bacche…’

Meet actor, who worked as clapper boy, got Rs 2500 as first salary, became superstar; now earns Rs 22 crore per film

Supermodel Naomi Campbell reveals she welcomed both her children via surrogacy after the age of 50

HomeIndia

India

'Coalition leaders will...': AAP leader Atishi makes big statement on Modi 3.0 cabinet

The new council of ministers comprises 30 Cabinet ministers, 36 Ministers of State (MoS), and five MoS with independent charge. Among these, the Civil aviation ministry has been given to Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, who is also the youngest serving minister in the Modi cabinet 3.0.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 11, 2024, 08:48 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

'Coalition leaders will...': AAP leader Atishi makes big statement on Modi 3.0 cabinet
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a sharp criticism following the announcement of the new cabinet ministers under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi expressed concerns about the treatment of coalition partners and said that they will be regarded as "second-class citizens" in the government. "Portfolio allocation shows that @narendramodi does not intend to respect his coalition partners. Both @Jduonline and @JaiTDP should be ready to be treated as second-class citizens in this government," Atishi wrote in a social media post on X.

The new council of ministers comprises 30 Cabinet ministers, 36 Ministers of State (MoS), and five MoS with independent charge. Among these, the Civil aviation ministry has been given to Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, who is also the youngest serving minister in the Modi cabinet 3.0.

A close aide of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Lalan Singh, JD(U) MP-elect from Munger has been given the Union Panchayati Raj ministry. 

Apart from this, Jitan Ram Manjhi has been given the MSME ministry (Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) under the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A two-time chief minister of Karnataka and state president of Janata Dal (Secular), HD Kumaraswamy is given the Heavy Industries ministry. Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) President Chirag Paswan has been appointed as the Minister of Food Processing Industries.

The council of ministers is a blend of youth and experience with senior BJP leaders including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, and S Jaishankar taking the oath of office. Several young leaders from the BJP and allies, including first-time MPs, also made it to the council of ministers. 

Actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi, who is the first BJP MP from Kerala, and Harsh Malhotra, who won Lok Sabha polls from East Delhi, are among the first-time MPs in the union cabinet. 

Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister for his third successive term at an impressive ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday evening with 71 MPs from the BJP and its allies joining the party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

READ | Israel-Gaza war: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accuses Hamas of preventing ceasefire in Gaza

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

8th Pay Commission: How much salary hike central govt employees can expect? Check here

Stunning photos of Sun by Aditya L1 Mission

Who is Bandi Sanjay, BJP firebrand leader, who moved from RSS to PM Modi 3.0 Cabinet?

NASA warns about 1400-foot asteroid rapidly approaching Earth, but the good news is...

Carlos Alcaraz beats Alexander Zverev in five-set thriller to clinch maiden French Open title

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement