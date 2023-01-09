Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to tweet saying she 'lost her charm and glow' after myositis: 'I pray you never...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu at Shaakuntalam trailer launch/Twitter

Samantha Ruth Prabhu looked extremely beautiful in a white saree at the trailer launch of her upcoming mythological drama Shaakuntalam on Monday, January 9. Sharing her photos from the event, a Twitter handle wrote, "Feeling sad for Samantha. She lost all her charm and glow. When everyone thought she came out of divorce strongly and her professional life is seeing heights, myositis hit her badly, making her weak again."

Samantha won the internet when she reacted to the tweet in her own style and wrote, "I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did...And here’s some love from me to add to your glow" and added a silver heart emoji. Netizens criticised the post calling it 'brutal' and appreciating the actress's response to the same.

I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did ..

And here’s some love from me to add to your glow https://t.co/DmKpRSUc1a — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) January 9, 2023

One Twitter user replied, "As someone who has an autoimmune disease and went through heaps of experimental treatments including steroids, with all the effects of illness & treatment that showed up visibly, these kinds of condescending remarks can feel brutal. I feel sorry for those that can’t see the quiet and remarkable strength of a person battling a chronic illness. Only way is to accept it as well meaning ignorance." The Super Deluxe actress took notice of this tweet and wrote, "In a world where you can be anything...Be kind !! @MeDamselDee You are beautiful".

In a world where you can be anything … Be kind !! @MeDamselDee You are beautiful https://t.co/Z1imNgg4cX — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) January 9, 2023

It was in October last year when the actress revealed that she is being treated for an autoimmune disease myositis. The Shaakuntalam trailer launch was the first media event that Samantha attended after opening up about her health condition and said, "No matter how many struggles I face in life, one thing won’t change. That’s how much I love cinema and cinema loves me back. I strongly believe that this love will grow manifold with Shaakuntalam."



