Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals the 'toughest part' of shooting Shaakuntalam, says 'grace is not my thing'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is awaiting the release of her next film Shaakuntalam, which will hit cinemas worldwide on February 17. On Sunday, January 8, the Super Deluxe actress revealed the toughest part of shooting for the film as she shared pictures from the training session.

Taking to Instagram, Samantha treated fans with a video of her pet dog and behind-the-scenes picture from her upcoming movie sets. The actress was seen posing gracefully as her character in Shaakuntalam and flaunted her curves in the picture from a training session. In the video, her pet dog Sasha could be seen lying on a couch.

Along with a post, she wrote a hilarious caption mentioning how grace is not either hers or Sasha's thing. The caption read, "The toughest part of #Shakuntalam was maintaining grace and posture while walking, talking, running... even crying! And grace is sooo not my thing. Had to take training sessions for it! Should have taken Sasha along... clearly so not her thing either! #LikeMotherLikeDaughter."

Based on Kalidasa's acclaimed Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam, the film is written and directed by award-winning director Gunasekhar and produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju under the banner of Gunna Teamworks and Dil Raju Productions respectively. The film also features Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of the Puru Dynasty.

Shaakuntalam revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant, portrayed by Yashoda star Samantha and Dev Mohan of Sufiyum Sujatayum fame, respectively. The epic love story also stars Mohan Babu, Aditi Balan, Prakash Raj, Gautami, Madhoo, Jisshu Sengupta, and Kabir Bedi among others.

Initially, the film was scheduled to be released in theatres on November 4, but since it was converted into the 3D format during post-production, it got delayed.



