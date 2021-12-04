Samantha Ruth Prabhu FINALLY opens up about life after her divorce from Naga Chaitanya

When South star couple Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their divorce it left thousand of their fans heartbroken. Pretty much since the news of Samantha and Naga's divorce started off as a rumour, the now-estranged couple has kept a deafening silence about trouble in their relationship and the subsequent separation.

While Naga has remained mum about the divorce, Samantha Ruth Prabhu on and off takes to her Instagram handle to share cryptic posts with powerful messages to her trolls. Her posts sure are proof that the diva is going through a rough phase and needs her time to heal alone, peacefully.

For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya had put an end to all the reports about their separation by announcing they were indeed separating on October 2. The star couple had taken to their respective social media handles and issued a joint statement that read, "''To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us.''

They even requested their fans and the media for privacy to deal with the difficult time in their lives.

Now, almost 2 months after her divorce announcement, Samantha finally opened up about her life post her divorce with Chay. In an interaction with Elle India, Samantha spoke about the spiritual journey she took immediately after her divorce announcement. She said, "It was everything I hoped it would be, and more. Something just changes in you forever. I feel God has given me just the right amount of strength to continue. I even started meditating during the lockdown."

Samantha even addressed the issue of trolling and spoke about what she had to face after announcing her separation from Naga Chaitanya and how she was hurt to receive so much hatred. She added, "I don't demand unconditional acceptance. I encourage people to have different opinions but we can still love and have compassion for each other. I would only request them to express their disappointment in a more civilised way."

Weeks ago, Samantha had shared a quote on her Instagram Stories written by Jamie Varon who is a Los Angeles-based author. The quote read, “How about you don’t have to build empire? Or dominate an industry? Or be the number one at anything? What if you simply built a lovely life that makes you feel happy, that brings you joy, that is generative and supportive? What if you healed the parts of you that need more and more and more? What if you redefined what success looks and feels like to you? What if you decided enough is enough?” It further stated, “What if you felt satisfied in the right here, the right now? What if you realized your life is likely a lot closer to your ideal than you ever thought? What if changing the filter in which you view your life makes everything that much more vibrant? How much open empty space would be left for your joy if you stopped thinking you needed to earn it? How much time could you spend in the actual living of your life if you let go of striving for more? How much more beautiful would this moment, right here, become for you?”

Samantha keeps sharing powerful and thought-provoking posts so as to express her mind and send out a message that she is here to stay and redefine success and failure in her own way. That she will not let the relentless personal attacks on her, break her.

ON the work front, Samantha will be next seen in an item number in Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa'