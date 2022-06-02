Saman Tabrez Ansari transitions from influencer to professional makeup artist in Indian entertainment & modelling

Saman Tabrez Ansari Transitions From An Influencer To A Professional Makeup Artist In Indian Entertainment & Modelling

Saman Tabrez Ansari, also known as Saman Ansari is a Mumbai-based music artist, blogger, content creator, influencer, and professional makeup artist. Born on 10 October 2000, she is a 21-year-old sensational social media influencer and makeup artist born and nurtured in Kurla, Mumbai. She has approximately 505,000 followers on her Instagram account @makeupbysamanansarii.

Saman Tabrez Ansari was born in an affluent family with a Business background. She enjoyed a lavish lifestyle living in a Bungalow when her family relocated to Kurla suburbs of Mumbai. Her father Tabrez Ansari, an entrepreneur dealing in Sports Car Business & mother Sana Tabrez Ansari, a housewife, raised her with utmost care & affection in order to enable her succeed throughout in the life.

At the age of 6, she attended the Mary Immaculate Girls High School in Kalina for her basic and secondary schooling, as well as the University of Mumbai at the age of 17 to complete her college studies. Previously, Saman worked as a music artist and social media influencer on Instagram. Presently she aspires to build a name for herself as a professional makeup artist in the global entertainment and modelling industry.

People from all across India look up to her as an inspirational makeup artist because of her ability to translate and elaborate concepts into reality. Her Instagram posts include her makeup artist resume. It mentions all the amazing work she has done so far. From changes in her site designs to telling new stories, she ensures to showcase it all on her resume, and specifically on Instagram.

Saman Ansari has a commendable reputation as a music artist & amongst her most popular creations are some melodious songs such as Hopeless, Energetic & AloneMe. She is a verified user on various social media platforms including Spotify, JioSaavn, Apple Music, Amazon Prime Music, Anghami & many more.

She can find beauty and inspiration anywhere and everywhere she goes. She ensures to keep herself up-to-date with all the latest techniques, tools, and trends that could complement her style. Driven by vision and inspired by beauty, her work clearly reflects innovation and passion. Her natural ability enables her to enhance the simplest looking people with beautification that can manipulate anybody.

The rising professional Indian makeup artist has become a household name in the modelling and entertainment industry over the years. The way she delivers the subtlest yet extravagant makeup looks is beyond her customer’s imagination. She is the go-to person when it comes to getting one’s makeup done as she has a deep understanding of colors, lines, and angles of the face accompanied by expertise in cosmetic techniques and management.

Saman Ansari was motivated to pick the makeup profession by her parents at 20 years of age. Her parents believed in her capabilities and wanted her to achieve the epitome of success with her exceptional artistic abilities. From a great conceptual understanding of color appearances to lightening effects, this 21-year-old knows how to enhance the most basic makeup looks just right.

Presently, Saman is working in the Indian entertainment and modelling industry. She has collaborated with top-rated brands such as Recode USA, Sugar Cosmetics, Titan, and 300+ brands to date. She is also running her own makeup academy, Makeup By Saman Tabrez Ansari in Mumbai. She is the CEO as well as the Founder of this academy.

Over the years, many famous personalities from both industries have approached Saman to hire her professional makeup services. She has certainly gained needful recognition in the Indian market for her incredibly talented makeup services. She is all set to become the next global makeup sensation in the coming years for sure.

