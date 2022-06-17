Salman Khan to play cameo in Pawan Kalyan's Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh? Director Harish Shankar responds

Salman Khan-Pawan Kalyan/File photo

Pawan Kalyan is all set to begin shooting for his next film Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh directed by Harish Shankar in August. It was rumoured that Salman Khan will play a crucial cameo in the upcoming Telugu action-packed entertainer. But now, Harish has dismissed all these reports.

Reacting to a news portal that carried the report of Salman Khan starring in the film, Harish replied, "Not true Sir @Telugu360…am all the time available pls have a word with me before u post something !!" and clarified that the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor has not been approached for Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh

There is also an interesting connection that joins Harish, Pawan, and Salman. The filmmaker's first film with the Telugu superstar was Gabbar Singh released in 2012. It is the remake of the 2010 Hindi blockbuster Dabangg starring Khan in the lead role of corrupt police officer Chulbul Pandey.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Harish talked about collaborating with Pawan after ten years and said, "I was supposed to do one or two remakes with him before, but being a writer, I felt let's not make another remake. So this time, I wanted to do something very different because expectations are very high. I decided to do a proper film with him."

The director's last release was Gaddalakonda Ganesh in 2019, which was an official remake of the Tamil action-comedy Jigarthanda released in 2014. The latter's Hindi remake Bachchhan Paandey starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles was released earlier this year and was one of the biggest failures at the box office.



Meanwhile, Salman Khan is all set to make his Telugu film debut in Chiranjeevi's Godfather. It is the official remake of the 2019 Malayalam super hit Lucifer starring Mohanlal in the lead with Vivek Oberoi making his debut in Mollywood as the film's antagonist. Salman is set to reprise Prithviraj Sukumaran's role from the original, who also made his directorial debut with the film.