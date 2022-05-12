After KGF Chapter 2, RRR, THESE pan-India films to emerge as blockbusters?

Here's a list of pan-India films that can emerge as box office blockbusters in 2022.
Yash and Prashanth Neel's actioner KGF Chapter 2 and SS Rajamouli-Jr NTR-Ram Charan's period-action extravaganza RRR have become the highest-grossing Indian films of 2022 collecting over Rs 1,100 crore at the worldwide box office. These two big-budget entertainers have also proved to be highly successful in the Hindi belt as the Hindi dubbed versions of KGF Chapter 2 and RRR earned around Rs 400 crore and Rs 270 crores respectively.
From Vikram, Yashoda to Vikrant Rona, Godfather, let's have a look at the upcoming pan-India films slated to release this year that can emerge as blockbusters. (All images: File photos)
1. Kamal Haasan-Fahadh Faasil-Vijay Sethupathi's Vikram
Starring three of the biggest names in the South Indian film industry Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi from Tamil cinema and Fahadh Faasil from Malayalam cinema, Vikram is slated to release on June 3. The action-thriller is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj who has helmed superhits Kaithi and Master.
2. Kiccha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona
Kiccha Sudeep, who was recently involved in the Hindi language debate row with Ajay Devgn, will be seen next in fantasy action-adventure Vikrant Rona in the titular role. The Anup Bhandari directorial stars Jacqueline Fernandez in a pivotal role. The Kannada language film will release on July 28.
3. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda
Scheduled to release on August 12, the science-fiction thriller film Yashoda stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the titular leading role. Directed by Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan, the film is simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu and will be dubbed in three other languages Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.
4. Chiranjeevi's Godfather
An official remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer starring Mohanlal, Godfather is a political action thriller starring Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara in the leading roles. With the presence of Salman Khan who makes his Telugu cinema debut with this film, it can turn out to be a huge success.
5. Vikram-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Ponniyin Selvan-1
Ponniyin Selvan-1, or PS-1, is an epic Tamil historical film directed by Mani Ratnam. Starring Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Sobhita Dhulipala, the film is slated to release on September 30. It is based on the life of the great Chola emperor Raja Raja Chola, one of the most powerful kings in South India.
6. Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu
Set in 17th century under the backdrop of the Mughal Empire, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a period-action adventure Telugu film starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead and Arjun Rampal and Nargis Fakhri in pivotal roles. It is helmed by Krish who has directed hit Hindi films like Gabbar Is Back and Manikarnika.
7. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shakuntalam
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has another film on the list, a mythological drama titled Shakuntalam. Slated to release later this year, the Telugu language film has been directed by Gunasekhar and is based on the famous play Shankuntala by ancient India's greatest poet and playwright Kalidasa.