Salaar Hindi box office collection: Prabhas-starrer gives tough fight to Dunki, within touching distance of Rs 100 crore

Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's action thriller Salaar is giving tough fight to Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's comedy drama Dunki at the Hindi box office.

Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 07:27 PM IST

The action thriller Salaar, headlined by Prabhas and directed by Prashanth Neel, was released in theatres worldwide on December 22. Also starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Sriya Reddy, and Bobby Simha in key roles, the film has caused a riot at the box office as it has earned over Rs 400 crore worldwide across Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Talking about its Hindi box office, Prabhas-starrer is giving tough fight to Shah Rukh Khan's emotional drama Dunki, which arrived a day earlier on December 21. The Salaar producers have said that the Hindi version of Salaar has earned Rs 90 crore, while the industry tracker Sacnilk has reported that the film has earned Rs 78 crore in the Hindi belt in the first five days. 

The Prashanth Neel directorial will soon touch the Rs 100-crore mark in Hindi and will become the 8th South dubbed film to collect Rs 100 crore from the Hindi version alone after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, 2.0, Saaho, Baahubali: The Beginning, and Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1.

On the other hand, Dunki has collected Rs 142 crore net in India in its first six days. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial, which also stars Taapsee Pannu, Anil Grover, Vikram Kochhar, and Vicky Kaushal in a special appearance, is a comedy drama based on the social issue of illegal immigration.

Earlier, on its first day of release, Salaar recorded the biggest opening for an Indian film in 2023 as it collected Rs 158.10 crore worldwide (as per Sacnilk), surpassing the previous record set by Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo, which opened at Rs 142.70 crore globally when it released in cinemas on October 19.

