Saindhav OTT release: Know when, where to watch Venkatesh's action thriller

Prime Video, on Wednesday, today announced the streaming premiere of the Telugu action thriller, Saindhav. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu and produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the banner of Niharika Entertainment, the film features Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead role along with Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arya, and Andrea Jeremiah in pivotal roles.

Saindhav will exclusively stream in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on February 3 in Telugu and Tamil. Saindhav marks the latest addition to the Prime membership. Embarking on a riveting journey of profound emotions and intense action, Venkatesh Daggubati assumes the role of Saindhav Koneru, aka SaiKo. Once entrenched in a shadowy past, SaiKo has since embraced the responsibilities of a doting father, leading a simple family life with his daughter, Gayathri.

However, the tranquility shatters when Gayathri is diagnosed with a life-threatening health condition. Faced with the dire situation, SaiKo plunges back into the underworld, determined to save his daughter at any cost. This sets the stage for a relentless battle against his past adversaries, among them the merciless gangster Vikas Malik, portrayed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who makes his Telugu debut. As SaiKo races against time, the question looms large: will he succeed in saving his daughter from the clutches of an impending tragedy?