Saindhav box office collection day 2: Venkatesh Daggubati's film sees slight drop, earns Rs 3 crore

On Day 2, the film Saindhav featuring Venkatesh Daggubati and Nawazuddin Siddiqui saw a slight drop and earned Rs 3 crore.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 09:22 AM IST

The highly anticipated film featuring Venkatesh Daggubati and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, titled Saindhav, has finally hit theaters this Saturday, receiving a positive response from the audience.

Despite the positive reception, the film had a slow start at the box office, with an earning of Rs 3.8 crore, as per Sacnilk.com. On Day 2, the film saw a slight drop. As per Sacnilk.com, the film is expected to collect Rs 3 crore on Sunday.

Saindhav is an exhilarating Telugu action thriller crafted by Sailesh Kolanu. Fans are praising the gripping action sequences and the stellar performances of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Venkatesh Daggubati.

This pan-India film is in direct competition with Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, Teja Sajja's HanuMan, and Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas. Despite the clash, viewers are labeling the film as a family entertainer. Social media is buzzing with comments from moviegoers, and one tweet mentioned, "A better story compared to Venky Mawa Before Movies. Mainly fights, Sankranti Paisa vasool."

Directed by Saileh Kolanu and produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the Niharika Entertainment banner, "Saindhav" boasts an ensemble cast including Mukesh Rishi, Jishu Sengupta, Arya, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film revolves around Venkatesh's character, a devoted father who goes to great lengths to save his daughter's life. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's portrayal of the villain is also earning praise from netizens. It remains to be seen if the film can maintain its momentum amidst the competition with "Guntur Kaaram," "Merry Christmas," "HanuMan," and "Captain Miller."

 

