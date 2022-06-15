Sai Pallavi leaves internet divided after comparing Kashmiri Pandit exodus with cow vigilantism

Credit: Sai Pallavi/Instagram

Virata Parvam actor Sai Pallavi, who is busy promoting her upcoming film, is in news for her statemen on religious conflicts in the country in a promotional interview with a YouTube channel.

The actress talked about the Kashmiri Pandits' exodus, lynching Muslims for transporting cows and said that her parents taught her to be a good human being as she grew up in a neutral environment. The actress stated that the movie Kashmir Files which depicted the story of Kashmiri Pandits who were killed is a religious conflict than the recent incident in which Muslim driver was beaten and forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ is also the same. The actress asked about the difference and said that one is from the past and another one is from the present.

The actress mentioned that the large number of people oppressing the smaller groups is wrong. “A battle has to be fought between two equals. You need to protect the oppressed. Their stature isn't important.”

People who r vth narrow thinking will not understand this, But on the name of religion & culture who ever hate or force/bulldoze others to follow their own culture is same. Either it is genocide or beat/kill a person who eat beaf or transport cows for slaughter.

Be good do good pic.twitter.com/KS6UJ1sp1C — RK Naredla (@RKrish_Naredla) June 14, 2022

#SaiPallavi thinks muslims treat Kashmiri Land as their mother so they went after #KashmiriPandits.



Who will tell her the exact reason why #KashmiriPandits were? pic.twitter.com/NkJsyvj9Jb — Qazi Mohammad Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) June 14, 2022

In the end she turned out to be Doctor in Buffonry & Hindu Phobi

As per her #SaiPallavi k!lling of Kashmir Pundits & Killing of Mxlim in cowsmuggling is the same

Dharma is disposable for these m0r0ns

South Industry is Same as BW#BoycottBollywood

pic.twitter.com/lkwWW4o91h June 15, 2022

In Kashmir files They showed how Kashmir pandits were killed but during lockdown we saw how Muslims were lynched and people who killed them shouting jai shri ram . Sai pallavi #SaiPallavi @Sai_Pallavi92pic.twitter.com/HyN7HhYXOs — (@ulaganayagan1) June 15, 2022

I was shocked!!! Never expected this type comment from the talented and most lovable actress in telugu.

Thank you for showing your real face to us.

So, kashmir pandit genocide is not a bigg matter to you.

Thank you #SaiPallavi#VirataParvam pic.twitter.com/amzImBY8J7 — Sai Venkata Aja (@meranaamajay) June 14, 2022

Sai Pallavi, who rose to prominence after starring in Malayalam film Premam, is now one of Telugu’s most popular heroines. During the promotional tour for Virata Parvam, Sai Pallavi shares interesting tidbits about her upcoming films as well as her professional insights.



"My forthcoming film `Gargi` was shot during the pandemic in Tamil. It’s as personal to me as Virata Parvam. It’s a brand new narrative that will surprise all", Sai Pallavi revealed. Gargi is an upcoming Kannada movie written and directed by Gautham Ramachandran.

Speaking about her Kollywood movies, Sai Pallavi said, "In Tamil, I`ve agreed to star opposite Sivakarthikeyan in a new film". "Reading scripts is something I really enjoy doing. Every day, I do it. I`ll definitely do it if a good web series comes along", the Fidaa actress expressed.



Despite the admirable craze she has, this leading lady is quite particular about the stories she chooses. "I don’t mind having breaks in my work if my filmography is good. It will find me if a story is meant for me", Sai Pallavi said.

Sai Pallavi plays Vennela in Virata Parvam, which has Rana Daggubati in one of the lead roles. (With inputs from IANS)