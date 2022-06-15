Search icon
Sai Pallavi leaves internet divided after comparing Kashmiri Pandit exodus with cow vigilantism

Virata Parvam Sai Pallavi mentioned that the large number of people oppressing the smaller groups is wrong.

Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 10:14 PM IST

Credit: Sai Pallavi/Instagram

Virata Parvam actor Sai Pallavi, who is busy promoting her upcoming film, is in news for her statemen on religious conflicts in the country in a promotional interview with a YouTube channel.

The actress talked about the Kashmiri Pandits' exodus, lynching Muslims for transporting cows and said that her parents taught her to be a good human being as she grew up in a neutral environment. The actress stated that the movie Kashmir Files which depicted the story of Kashmiri Pandits who were killed is a religious conflict than the recent incident in which Muslim driver was beaten and forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ is also the same. The actress asked about the difference and said that one is from the past and another one is from the present.

The actress mentioned that the large number of people oppressing the smaller groups is wrong. “A battle has to be fought between two equals. You need to protect the oppressed. Their stature isn't important.”

Sai Pallavi, who rose to prominence after starring in Malayalam film Premam, is now one of Telugu’s most popular heroines. During the promotional tour for Virata Parvam, Sai Pallavi shares interesting tidbits about her upcoming films as well as her professional insights.

"My forthcoming film `Gargi` was shot during the pandemic in Tamil. It’s as personal to me as Virata Parvam. It’s a brand new narrative that will surprise all", Sai Pallavi revealed.  Gargi is an upcoming Kannada movie written and directed by Gautham Ramachandran.

Speaking about her Kollywood movies, Sai Pallavi said, "In Tamil, I`ve agreed to star opposite Sivakarthikeyan in a new film". "Reading scripts is something I really enjoy doing. Every day, I do it. I`ll definitely do it if a good web series comes along", the Fidaa actress expressed.

Despite the admirable craze she has, this leading lady is quite particular about the stories she chooses. "I don’t mind having breaks in my work if my filmography is good. It will find me if a story is meant for me", Sai Pallavi said.

Sai Pallavi plays Vennela in Virata Parvam, which has Rana Daggubati in one of the lead roles. (With inputs from IANS)

