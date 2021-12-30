S. S. Rajamouli makes SHOCKING revelation about Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn's role in 'RRR'

S. S. Rajamouli is one of the most celebrated directors in Indian cinema. His upcoming release 'RRR' is set to release on 7 January 2022. The film is a fictional story with Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in leading roles as Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In a recent interview, the director has made a shocking revelation about the roles of Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, the two Hindi cinema actors who also feature in the film.

While talking to Indian Express, Rajamouli disclosed that Alia and Ajay are playing cameos in the film, adding that he doesn't want to cheat the audience. He said, "They are playing cameos in the film, I am not going to cheat the audience about it. In terms of importance, they are equally and sometimes they are more important than the heroes themselves."

Talking about the importance of roles, the filmmaker added, "A role cannot be based on its length. Both Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn’s roles are very important. If we look at RRR as a body, then Ajay sir’s character in the film is its soul. And we know there are two forces, two powerhouses in the movie, and if there is one person who has to balance them, who has the ability and the strength to contain them, then it is Sita, played by Alia Bhatt."

Rajamouli's larger-than-life films such as 'Magadheera', 'Eega', and 'Vikramarkudu' have been hugely successful at the box office. His last two releases - 'Baahubali: The Beginning' and 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' created new records becoming highest grossing films in India with gross worldwide collections of around Rs 2000 crores.