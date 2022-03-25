'RRR' stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan share what it takes to be SS Rajamouli's hero

Director SS Rajamouli has become the master storyteller of modern-day cinema. His films come with an assurance of a big-scale entertainer, enriched with grand visuals, and rooted emotions. In today's time, every actor wishes to work with the 'Bahubali' director. Rajamouli's latest released 'RRR' is expected to shatter all records, and it has certainly changed the life of actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

While speaking to Film Companinion, Jr NTR recalled Ram Charan's statement from a previous interview and asserted what does it take to be a part of Rajamouli's grand world. "You have to unlearn, undo everything to be Rajamouli's hero. This is because he (Rajmouli) is a lecturer who does the homework for you." Talking about his character Bheem, Jr NTR added that his character has got a brutal strength, but he is innocent at heart. The actor continued saying that Rajamouli gave him an opportunity to discover his lost innocence again. He even confessed to becoming a refined artist after working with the director. "I turned out to be a better actor. He is this person who makes you realise what your potential is. He even feels that in his career, before 'RRR,' years he was getting prepped to be a part of Rajamouli's film.

READ: 'RRR': Ram Charan calls SS Rajamouli unstoppable, Jr NTR agrees (dnaindia.com)

Ram Charan also shared that he looks upon Rajamouli's assurance after every scene. "I'm sure what I do, but it is okay for him (director)? Is that what he wants? That's my reconfirmation that I keep going for. Although, he explains everything to us in detail. But at the end of the day, before we move on to our next shot... that one 'yes' is something I look forward to. That assurance, validation is always needed. Overconfidence doesn't work for me."

'RRR' stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles. The film is currently playing at your nearest cinema.