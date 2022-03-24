'RRR': Ram Charan calls SS Rajamouli unstoppable, Jr NTR agrees

The epic-drama 'RRR' is all set to re-write box-office history, and the terrific trio of Ram Charan, director Rajamouli, and Jr NTR has left no stone unturned in promoting the film. Apart from the mega promotional tour, the trio also conducted a special interaction with Rajamouli's previous blockbuster Bahubali's baddie Bhalladev aka Rana Daggubati. In this interaction, Ram Charan affirmed the fact Rajamouli has a hunger to think big, and after Bahubali's success, he is an unstoppable force. "His (Rajamouli's) appetite for storytelling is enhanced to a whole different level since Baahubali and it's unstoppable.” Jr NTR agrees with Ram and says that apart from the grand vision, the film is enriched with emotions, and that will be celebrated after the film is released.

The captain of the ship, Rajamouli believes that even when Jr NTR was born, he was a bundle of talent. "I think in the beginning probably he was too energetic and he was giving everything for everyone and acting doesn't work like that." The 'Eega' director added. He continued, "You should know when to step on the pedal and take your foot off the pedal. Everything was on full throttle and he didn't know how to select his stories." Rajamouli believes that Jr NTR has become much more mature. He knows how to judge stories, he knows how to select stories. He knows when to go full steam and when to step back. He understands all that.

Rajamouli said that Ram Charan called him a blank paper, and he can write whatever he wants. "His approach has been completely different now. He has learnt to trust his instincts more. He learnt to keep his mind free of his own thoughts and interpretations and feelings. He somehow makes himself free of everything when he comes to my shot." Rajamouli revealed. The director split one of his secrets behind making a visual spectacle. "I search through my emotions. I'm very particular about hitting those right notes that come from chasing the emotion. Chase the emotions and visuals will follow."

Jr NTR agreed that the trend of multi-starrer wasn't there as much it used to happen before. But he proudly added that after 'RRR' there will be more such multi-starrers with an ensemble cast. "It's a proud moment for us. The concept of multi-starrer has lost its glory. It has fizzled away. It's not happening anymore. But now when it's happening, we will be the torchbearers of it. We will be remembered. History will remember that these two guys, came together... thanks to him (Rajamouli)." Jr NTR further asserted that Rajamouli will be remembered for erasing the regional imaginary lines and making it one big Indian industry.

