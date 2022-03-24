'RRR' director SS Rajamouli asks Sandeep Reddy Vanga if Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' is as violent as 'Kabir Singh'

After the two blockbusters 'Baahubali' films, SS Rajamouli is ready with his next action-entertainer 'RRR' starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the leading roles, while Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn play extended pivotal cameos in the film slated to release on March 25. For promoting his film, Rajamouli sat down with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, whose first directorial feature 'Arjun Reddy' starring Vijay Deverakonda turned out to be a super hit and he later went on to remake his own film in Hindi as 'Kabir Singh' with Shahid Kapoor in the titular role.

As the two directors discussed their filmmaking styles and upcoming films, Rajamouli asked Sandeep if Ranbir Kapoor's character in his upcoming film 'Animal' will be similar to his previous characters Arjun reddy or Kabir Singh, to which the latter responded, "There's nothing similar between Ranbir's character in Animal and Kabir Singh.”

Rajamouli continued to ask, "Since you have named the film Animal, it gives a sense that Ranbir's character would be violent. The audience is thinking like this, including me.”. Sandeep answered him, "There's violence, but the characters are not the same. I used to ask my ADs if there are shades of Kabir Singh or Arjun Reddy in Animal. But no, the plot and characters are different. The only common thread between both films is that they are character-driven stories.”



'Animal' is a crime-drama starring Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in the leading roles. Fans have been waiting for the film since its announcement on January 1, 2021, and it will arrive in theatres on August 11, 2023. Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia are currently shooting in Varanasi for the last schedule of their upcoming fantasy adventure 'Brahmastra' that pairs the real-life couple together for the first time in a film.