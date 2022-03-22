'RRR' director SS Rajamouli shares what he learnt from Aamir Khan's 'Lagaan'

After the global blockbuster 'Baahubali' films, SS Rajamouli is ready to present his action-packed entertainer 'RRR' to the audience on March 25. Rajamouli along with his film's leading cast Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, and Alia Bhatt are currently on a promotional tour across eight Indian cities and Dubai for their upcoming film. Superstar Aamir Khan joined them in Delhi on Sunday, March 20.

During their interaction, Aamir asked several questions to the team which included quizzing the filmmaker about his secret to connecting with so many people across the country through his pan-India films, adding that 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' was the biggest hit of Indian cinema.

Rajamouli replied to Aamir that the first movie accepted across India was the latter's own film 'Lagaan', mentioning that the 2001 Oscar-nominated film was just in Hindi, whereas 'Baahubali' was released in four languages and 'RRR' is being released in five languages - original Telugu and dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

As per a report in IndianExpress.com, the filmmaker further added, "The way the entire country connected with Laagan made a big impression on me. I learnt from Lagaan that if I make my story based on basic human emotions, I have a chance to connect with more people."

Aamir Khan, who returns to cinemas after four years with 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in August 2022, even learnt the hook step of the popular song 'Naacho Naacho' from Ram Charan and Jr. NTR during the Delhi promotional event and its video had went viral on the internet.



For the unversed, Aamir Khan had set up his own company Aamir Khan Productions to make 'Lagaan', the sports drama set in 1893 in which a small set of villagers form their team to fight against the Britishers in a cricket match to get rid of the 'Lagaan' or the agricultural tax. The film has gained a cult status over the years and continues to be watched by the cinephiles over the years.